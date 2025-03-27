27.8 C
Metro news

Uneasy calm as Emir Ado Bayero cancels Kano’s Sallah Durbar amid rising tension

by Editor080

The embattled 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has cancelled the Sallah Durbar procession he planned to mark the end of Ramadan fasting.

 

Mr Ado-Bayero, in a broadcast , said he made the decision after consultation with elders and clerics who prevailed on him to cancel the procession in the interest of peace.

 

Earlier, Mr Ado-Bayero and Lamido Sanusi announced their plans for the procession, raising concerns of clashes between their supporters.

 

‘’I am pleading with the people over the decision we took. We had to cancel all the planned Durbar arrangement after our respected Islamic clerics and elders prevailed on us to do so, and subsequent consultation with my council members.

 

 

 

“Durbar celebration is not a do or die affair, for me, the peaceful coexistence of the people is much paramount to me than anything. We pray that the decision to suspend the Durbar procession will improve peaceful coexistence of our people and our blessed Kano.

 

“I am calling on the people to use the festive period to visit friends and family to improve on cordial relationships. I prayed that the we are among the God’s favour in the blessed month of Ramadan”, Mr Ado-Bayero stated.

 

The two men have claimed the emirship position since the state government removed Mr Ado – Bayero last May and reinstated his deposed predecessor, Mr Sanusi, under a new emirates law.

 

