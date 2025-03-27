Senate seeks FG’s intervention in high cost of data services

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary called on the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, to interface with telephone service providers with a view to effecting a downward review of cost of data and other services.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South).

The lawmakers observed that most service providers in the country had increased their charges by about 200 percent.

They noted that the development had placed significant financial strain on millions of Nigerians, especially young people who rely on the Internet for their livelihood.

The senators also observed that young Nigerians have embraced digital economy, leveraging the Internet for various income generating activities, including freelancing and remote work, which required substantial use of data.

Many of the lawmakers dismissed as untenable, reasons adduced by the service providers for increasing dat rates by 200 percent, arguing that the entire burden had been heaped on ordinary Nigerian subscribers.

The Senate, therefore, called on the Communications ministry to develop a policy framework for affordable Internet services in Nigeria.

The legislative chamber also urged the Federal Government to establish a support tech hub across the country, providing free or subsidised internet access to young entrepreneurs, students and innovators.

The Senate similarly called on the government to address the challenges of high cost of doing business in the country, especially in the ICT and telecommunications sector, to prevent further cost hikes that negatively impact economic growth.

