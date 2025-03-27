March 27, 2025
Trending now

Inaugural meetings of AD hoc House Committee to investigate Fed. road maintenance…

Re-launch of Nigeria Parliamentary TB Caucus, 2025 World TB Day press conference…

Lagos introduces ‘Ilera Eko Cooperatives’ for informal sector

Gov Okpebholo inaugurates Commission for persons with Disabilities, Assembly Service Commission

Natasha’s Recall: INEC okays petitioners updated documents

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 27 2025

Senate dumps motion to immortalize Prof Humphrey Nwosu

We need more than CNII Order to secure telecom investments – Experts

Senate seeks FG’s intervention in high cost of data services

Nigeria is sliding towards lawlessness, anarchy, says Sen. Ewhrudjakpo

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Senate seeks FG’s intervention in high cost of data services

by Peter Anayo0124

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary called on the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, to interface with telephone service providers with a view to effecting a downward review of cost of data and other services.

 

The resolution followed a motion moved by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South).

 

The lawmakers observed that most service providers in the country had increased their charges by about 200 percent.

 

They noted that the development had placed significant financial strain on millions of Nigerians, especially young people who rely on the Internet for their livelihood.

 

The senators also observed that young Nigerians have embraced digital economy, leveraging the Internet for various income generating activities, including freelancing and remote work, which required substantial use of data.

 

Many of the lawmakers dismissed as untenable, reasons adduced by the service providers for increasing dat rates by 200 percent, arguing that the entire burden had been heaped on ordinary Nigerian subscribers.

 

The Senate, therefore, called on the Communications ministry to develop a policy framework for affordable Internet services in Nigeria.

 

The legislative chamber also urged the Federal Government to establish a support tech hub across the country, providing free or subsidised internet access to young entrepreneurs, students and innovators.

 

The Senate similarly called on the government to address the challenges of high cost of doing business in the country, especially in the ICT and telecommunications sector, to prevent further cost hikes that negatively impact economic growth.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Again, Fubara writes Rivers Assembly, ready to present budget Wednesday

Peter Anayo

State of emergency: Panic as fresh explosion hits another oil facility in Rivers community

Editor

Governor Zulum commissions MT Monguno, Rep Talba projects

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO