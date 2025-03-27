Senate dumps motion to immortalize Prof Humphrey Nwosu

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary shut down an order to immortalize the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, who was the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission that presided over the election in June 1992 that was annulled by the former military dictator, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

The order which was raised by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South Senatorial District suffered a set back at a plenary presided by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau.

Abaribe who rose under order 41 and 51, which bother on personal explanation to draw the attention of the Chamber to the need to immortalize the late INEC boss.

The development was contrary to the provision in the Senate Standing Order as the Senate leader, Senator Michael Bamidele Opeyemi contended that the order raised by Abaribe was inappropriate and the plenary had gone beyond the privilege Abaribe would have enjoyed to make Senators consider it.

Earlier, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau had declared the point of order as controversial and expressed skepticism of its approval before allowing Abaribe to speak to the order.

Reacting to the Senate Leader’s submission, Senator representing Kebbi North Senatorial, Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi allayed fears that the chamber was drifting into dictatorship where no Senator would be allowed to express his view as a result of conflict of Orders in the Senate Standing Rules, insisting Senator Abaribe should be allowed to speak on the matter despite not getting the order correct.

Abaribe at this point insisted on consideration of his order, while he read a relevant provision of the Standing Order, saying: “In all cases not provided for in the standing order or by the sectional or other orders of practice of the Senate, the Senate shall by resolution. Regulate its procedure so even if the Senate leader says that it doesn’t follow the fact that a Senator wants to make a personal explanation, you must give that Senator a chance to make that personal explanation.

“We are not under a dictatorship, Mr president. That is why i’m using Order 1(b) though this is at your discretion.

Yes, because if you say we can’t talk For my mother. Thank you, Mr. President, I’m glad that you recognize that I was a former Minority Leader.

Reacting after sustaining the position of the Senate Leader, faulting Abaribe on the point of order, Barau said: “We are all experienced legislators here. Those who are grounded in our rules and I refer you to order 42 once again.

Order 42 by the indulgence of the Senate and the leave of the President of the Senate ,the Senator will make a personal explanation as though there be no question before the Senate, but no controversial matter may be brought forward nor may debate arise from the explanation.

“The terms of the proposed statement shall be submitted in detail to the President of the Senate where there is need to make it a sort.

“When we came this morning let me be frank, I’m a frank person. When we came this morning, you approached me in respect of your desire to bring forward this motion under Order 41 and 51. You never told me you were bringing it under Order 42 and when it came under Order 41 and 51, it was defeated.

“Now you change your mind to bring it under Order 42 We know we respect you very well. That wasn’t discussed. When the Senate Leader came in, I called him and I said Senator Abaribe is bringing a motion under Order 41 and 51, and we agreed, normally I have to consult with the leadership, and we agreed that it was going to go forward.

“But, leader, did I tell you that he is going to bring a motion under Order 42? So, you didn’t approach me, you didn’t tell me, and I just want to be transparent and plain. You didn’t tell me. If you had told me, there’s no way I would have stopped you. If you have told us that you are going to bring this motion under Order 42, we will”

Abaribe insisted that the motion to immortalize late Nwosu wasn’t a controversial one as posited by the Deputy Senate President.

He said: Mr President, I don’t know what is controversial for immortalizing Humphrey Nwosu on June 12th. Incident.

What is controversial there? What is our problem? What is controversial? It’s not controversial. Mr. President, just one more time, I will refer to our rules

Abaribe’s motion was over ruled and he was told to bring it up through a motion on another legislative day.

