March 27, 2025
Reps makes U-turn on bill proposing removal of immunity on VP, Govs, Deputy Govs

by Editor0104

The House of Representatives on Thursday reversed its decision on the second reading of a bill which sought to strip the vice-president, governors and deputy governors of immunity.

 

The lower legislative chamber made the U-turn after the Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, moved a motion.

 

The bill, which is sponsored by Solomon Bob, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Rivers State, passed second reading on Wednesday.

 

Bob noted that the bill seeks to “promote accountability in public office” by removing the immunity currently granted to the vice-president, governors and their deputies.

 

 

 

Section 308 of the Constitution states that “the president, vice-president, governor, and deputy governor, during the period he/she is holding the office, shall not be subjected to civil or criminal proceedings.

 

 

 

“The occupants of the office shall not also be arrested or imprisoned and no process of any court requiring or compelling their appearance.”

 

 

 

Bob stated said the move is to curb corruption, curb immunity, eradicate impunity and enhance accountability in public office.

 

 

 

The green chamber also rescinded its decision on the bill to abolish the death penalty.

 

 

 

The bill also passed second reading during plenary on Wednesday

