34.2 C
Lagos
March 27, 2025
Trending now

U.S. Showcases California Wines, Expands Trade Opportunities in Nigeria 

NNPC Ltd ready for initial public offer

VINEYARD Christian Ministries Inc set for Historic 37th Anniversary Celebration with “From…

PenCom  tasks States on   implementation of CPS for a pension-secure Nigeria

First Asset Management expands into US Equity Market; introduces FBN Blended Dollar…

Badaru pays condolence to Katsina State governor over the death of his…

FG declares Monday, Tuesday Sallah holidays

Inaugural meetings of AD hoc House Committee to investigate Fed. road maintenance…

Re-launch of Nigeria Parliamentary TB Caucus, 2025 World TB Day press conference…

Lagos introduces ‘Ilera Eko Cooperatives’ for informal sector

Champion Newspapers LTD
EnergyLatest news

NNPC Ltd ready for initial public offer

by Editor078

UGO AMADI

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) is at the final stage of getting listed in the capital market, in keeping with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

 

This was disclosed by the Company’s Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer (CFIO), Mr. Olugbenga Oluwaniyi, at a consultative meeting with partners at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, on Thursday.

 

He said NNPC Ltd was currently engaging with prospective partners in an exercise tagged, “NNPC Ltd. IPO Beauty Parade” in line with capital market regulations before the commencement of the Initial Public Offer (IPO). According to the CFIO, the aim of the IPO Beauty Parade, is to access potential partners and determine in what ways they could be of support to the company.

 

He listed the areas of partnership required to include: Investor Relations, IPO Readiness Advisers, and Investment Bank Partners.

 

He said the company with the best offer in terms of project partnership would be selected for each of the three categories.

 

An IPO is a public offering in which shares of a company are sold to institutional investors.

The PIA provides for the NNPC Ltd to list its shares in the capital market in line with the provisions of the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 1990.

 

 

 

Related posts

NNPC Refutes Misleading Claims in Viral Video

Editor

Voting: INEC moves to replace PVCs with computer generated slips as sole means of identification

Editor

Governor Mutfwang celebrates Lt. Changfe Maigari the first Nigerian Navy female pilot 

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO