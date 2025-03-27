NCPC collaborates with NIM on staff training, development

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) is set to collaborate with the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) Chartered on training and retraining its staff.

This development was disclosed by the NCPC Executive Secretary, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, while receiving a delegation from NIM at the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

According to the statement by the Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations , Celestine Toruka stated that the NCPC Boss, Bishop Adegbite emphasized the importance of effective management in organizational growth, saying that “the growth of every organization lies in its management.”

He commended the NCPC management team for their capacity to work together to ensure the success of the 2024 Main Pilgrimage exercise.

The Executive Secretary noted that President Bola Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria is renewed hope for total restoration, and that effective management is key to achieving this vision. He emphasized that honesty and transparency are the watchwords of the Commission, in line with its corporate slogan, “NCPC: Service and Satisfaction.”

Bishop Adegbite assured the President and Chairman of Council of NIM, Chartered that the Commission would collaborate with NIM to move Nigeria forward. “We are going to collaborate in synergy to make sure we move Nigeria forward,” he said.

The NIM delegation, led by Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (Rtd.), expressed their intention to train NCPC staff on human capacity, relational management, and other key management areas tailored to the needs of the Commission.

Commodore Ayuba described the NCPC boss as a dynamic leader and a man of candor. He explained that the Act setting up the Institute empowers it to regulate the practice of management in all ramifications. “We see change in NCPC, let us look at areas we can collaborate in terms of human capacity,” he said.

The President and Chairman of the Council of NIM, Chartered hinted that the Institute plans to organize its annual management national conference in Abuja in September this year.

The delegation to NCPC included the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Institute, Mrs Taiwo Olusesi and other Council members of the Institute.

Highlights of the event included the conferment of membership of the Nigerian Institute of Management on Bishop Adegbite, as well as the presentation of a plaque and other souvenirs.