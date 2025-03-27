Natasha’s Recall: INEC okays petitioners updated documents

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Determined to actualize the planned recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the provision of the missing items in the Petitioners’ previous submissions.

Making this declaration in a statement to the media on Wednesday, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee,Sam Olumekun confirmed that the Kogi petitioners for Natasha’s Recall have provided the missing items required by the constitution.

He said,’Further to the statement issued yesterday, Tuesday 25th March 2025, the Commission hereby confirms that the contact address of representatives of the petitioners, their telephone numbers and e-mail addresses have now been provided in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Commission dated today, Wednesday 26th March 2025.

“As provided in Clause 2(a) of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024, a letter has been written to notify the Senator sought to be recalled about the receipt of the petition and delivered to her official address. The same letter has been copied to the presiding officer of the Senate and published on the Commission’s website.”

Continuing he said,”The next step is to scrutinise the list of signatories submitted by the petitioners to ascertain that the petition is signed by more than one half (over 50%) of the registered voters in the Constituency. This will be done in the coming days. The outcome, which will be made public, shall determine the next step to be taken by the Commission.

“We once again reassure Nigerians that the process will be open and transparent.”

