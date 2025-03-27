Hon. Benjamin Kalu addresses House of Reps Correspondents on Sallah , Easter Public holidays in Abuja

Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, addressing House of Representatives Correspondents on the Sallah and Easter Public holidays at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday.

From left…Chairman House of representatives committee on Health care services Hon. Ogah Amobi; Chairman House of Representatives Committee on media and Public Affairs, Hon Akin Rotimi Jr. and the Deputy speaker of House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, when the deputy speaker visited the media center to brief the media on the Sallah and Easter Public holidays at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday. Photos: Anayo Opara .

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2