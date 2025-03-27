FRSC reveals 80 tanker crashes claimed 555 lives in 5yrs

.As 7 passengers narrowly escaped death in multiple road accidents in Lagos

No fewer than 555 persons lost their lives in different petrol tanker fire explosions across Nigeria between Jan. 2020 and Jan. 2025, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) data reveals.

Mrs Joyce Alexander, Sector Commander, FRSC, Anambra Command, made the data known, in Awka on Thursday, during a town hall meeting on Tanker and Trailer Safety Challenges in Nigeria.

Alexander said the crashes, numbering about 80, also resulted in hundreds of persons being injured, as well as buildings, vehicles, and other valuables worth millions being destroyed.

She said that in 2020, there were 18 tanker explosions, resulting in 161 fatalities; In 2021, 19 tanker explosions caused 55 deaths; while in 2022, 14 tanker explosions claimed 76 lives.

According to her, in 2023, 13 tanker explosions led to 118 deaths; and in 2024, 13 tanker explosions resulted in 85 fatalities.

“So far, in January 2025, there have been seven recorded tanker explosions.

“More than 2,000 trucks transport hydrocarbons daily on Nigeria roads and the neglect of safety can have dire consequences, including negative environmental impacts, loss of truck, lives and property.

“The most horrifying aspect of this menace is the scooping of fuel by the citizenry when tanker crashes or spillages occurs. This exacerbates the casualties in the case of fire outbreak.

“In Anambra, we have recorded four trailer-related crashes in three months, which claimed 24 lives and many injured. These are avoidable crashes and casualties.

“This town hall is to help us map out strategies on ways to stop the incessant crashes and explosions, to save lives and property,” she said.

The sector commander said that the corps had put measures in place to ensure compliance to installation of speed limiting devices and other safety requirements in haulage vehicles.

She called for the training and re-training of tanker drivers, urging them on road safety rules.

Alexander also urged tanker operators to prioritise the maintenance of their vehicles to check brake failures, worn out tyres, manhole defects and inadequate latching of the container.

“We recommend valid vehicle registration and display, valid drivers license class, and stiffer sanctions on operators whose tankers are involved in crashes, through legislation.

“Also, the establishment of rest areas in the state will prevent fatigue and we appeal to the police to free traffic checkpoints at approach of articulated vehicles,” she said.

Reacting to the situation, SCP Uche Noah, the Divisional Police Officer of B-Division, Awka, said that checkpoints could not be removed due to security concerns.

Noah also urged drivers to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or other illicit substances.

Some tanker drivers and transport unions highlighted poverty, impatience; excessive police checkpoints; economic hardship and the actions of the Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency; as key challenges affecting tanker drivers.



However, Seven passengers were critically injured on Thursday when a multiple-vehicle collision involving two painted commercial buses and a Lexus 330 Jeep (registration number: KSF 879 JR) occured along Lejina inward Adamo on Sabo-Itokin Express Road in Lagos State.

This was contained in a release by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq

According to LASTMA spokesman, preliminary findings indicated that the driver of the Lexus Jeep, who absconded immediately after the incident, engaged in an overtaking maneuver on the highway.

While encountering an oncoming heavy truck, the driver attempted a desperate re-entry into his lane but lost control, violently colliding with the two fully loaded commercial buses.

The release further noted, “In an expeditious response, LASTMA personnel, in synergy with security operatives from the Area N Police Division, swiftly secured the accident scene, managed traffic disruptions, and facilitated the full evacuation of the wrecked vehicles to restore normalcy.

“All injured passengers were urgently conveyed to the General Hospital in Ikorodu for immediate medical intervention by officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS)

“Expressing profound concern over the tragic occurrence, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended heartfelt sympathies to the victims and wished them swift recovery. He further admonished motorists to exercise heightened caution, particularly when overtaking, and to strictly adhere to traffic regulations to avert such disastrous incidents.

“The government has strategically positioned road signs to guide motorists and ensure orderliness on our highways. It is imperative that drivers exercise utmost vigilance and confirm absolute clearance before attempting to overtake, as recklessness on the road can have devastating consequences,” he stated.

LASTMA remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing road safety and will intensify its enforcement of traffic laws to safeguard lives and property across Lagos State.”