First Asset Management expands into US Equity Market; introduces FBN Blended Dollar Fund

First Asset Management, one of Nigeria’s leading investment managers and a subsidiary of First HoldCo Plc. has launched its FBN Blended Dollar Fund to drive up customer earnings through its rich blend of US equity and high-profile investments domiciled in Nigeria.

In its recent webinar, the company discussed the advantages of its newly launched FBN Blended Dollar Fund. First Asset Management is the first company to launch a blended fund in the equity market to maximise customer earnings.

The event was part of the First Asset Management Leading Conversations Webinar Series, which convenes financial industry experts. The session was moderated by the renowned journalist, Omohefe Osemere and featured a distinguished panel including Laura Fisayo- Kolawole, Head of Equities & Alternative Asset Management at First Asset Management; Robert Hageneers, Head of Markets at FirstBank UK; Gbolahan Ologunro, Portfolio Associate at First Asset Management; and Dr. Ayodeji Akamu, Research Associate for Energy & International Economics at First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

The panel discussion revolved around the theme, “Blending Returns in a Dynamic Global Environment: Navigating Trump’s Trade Agreement,” addressing its impact on equity markets in both Nigeria and the United States. The conversation offered insights into global investment strategies amidst ongoing economic volatility.

During the session, First Asset Management introduced the FBN Blended Dollar Fund, explaining its significance and urging investors to seize this opportunity. With a global economic landscape filled with uncertainties, investors are increasingly concentrating on strategies to blend returns across asset classes. This year, the positive shift in investor sentiment towards Nigeria has been driven by improvement in the monetary policy framework, increased domestic crude oil production, and rising non-oil revenue supported by improved VAT and customs duty collections—factors anticipated to continue bolstering investor confidence.

Laura Fisayo-Kolawole provided insights into U.S. President Donald Trump’s new economic policies, aimed at protecting local industries and stimulating the U.S. economy. She discussed the potential long-term effects of high tariffs designed to discourage imports, noting that while there is optimism stemming from Trump’s first-term policies, the market remains volatile and the full impact of these tariffs, effective from April 2, 2025, is still uncertain.

Ike Onyia, Managing Director at First Asset Management, underscored that the FBN Blended Dollar Fund is a versatile product ideal for investors with a keen interest in growth. It offers competitive returns that can help hedge against inflation and currency risk while providing liquidity. With a structure that allocates 20% to U.S. equities and 80% to fixed-income instruments, money market instruments, and Euro bonds domiciled in Nigeria, the fund presents diversified exposure to global markets. Onyia expressed enthusiasm about launching

a product that offers a unique opportunity for investors to position themselves in an evolving economic landscape.

FBNQuest Asset Management is a leading asset manager in Nigeria for individual and institutional investors. A subsidiary of FBNHoldings Plc., it offers a range of investment products and services, with strategies spanning various asset classes and sectors.

Offering specialist portfolio and fund management services, the firm manages investment accounts for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients, including insurance companies, pension funds, public and private mutual funds, endowment, and charity funds, as well as segregated and special accounts. The firm guides its clients through Africa’s dynamic markets and identifies the best opportunities that shape their portfolios.