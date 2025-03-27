27.8 C
Lagos
March 27, 2025
Trending now

APC alleges fraud in Taraba House of Assembly, says members received N1.5bn…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 28 2025

Uneasy calm as Emir Ado Bayero cancels Kano’s Sallah Durbar amid rising…

Reps makes U-turn on bill proposing removal of immunity on VP, Govs,…

Tinubu to mark 73rd birthday  Saturday with special prayer in Abuja Mosque

NCPC collaborates with NIM on staff training, development

FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays for Sallah

Halt voyage of misadventure, campaign of calumny against Atiku Abubakar, group tells…

FRSC reveals 80 tanker crashes claimed 555 lives in 5yrs

PenCom tasks states on effective implementation of Contributory Pension Scheme to secure…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays for Sallah

by Editor076

The Federal Government has declared Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1 as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

The minister congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

He urged all Muslims to “embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society.”

Tunji-Ojo called on Nigerians to use this festive period to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity of the nation.

He expressed hope that the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr would inspire unity and cooperation across religious and ethnic lines.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo also encouraged citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly, while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, he extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful and prayed that the blessings of the season bring happiness, success, and fulfillment to everyone,” the statement read.

 

Related posts

Seven tricycle operators land in prison for assaulting traffic officers in Ibadan

NewChampion

Niger Delta youths urged to seize opportunities in oil and gas Industry for self-reliance and entrepreneurship

Editor

98 PAP Cadets Graduate from One-Month Maritime Training to Boost Niger Delta Development

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO