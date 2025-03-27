34.2 C
Badaru pays condolence to Katsina State governor over the death of his mother

The Honourable Minister of Defence H.E.Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, CON, mini visited the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Umar Dikko Umaru Radda, at the Government House in Katsina to express condolences following the passing of his beloved mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umar Bare-Bari Radda.

 

During the visit, Minister Abubakar, on behalf of himself, his family, the Minister of State for Defence H.E. Dr. Bello Matawalle MON and the entire staff of the Ministry of Defence, conveyed heartfelt condolences to Governor Radda, his family, and the people of Katsina State during this difficult time.

 

In his remarks, he  prayed for Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased, grant her mercy, and bestow upon her a place in Jannatul Firdaus. He also offered prayers for the Governor and his family, asking for strength and fortitude to bear this profound loss.

 

The Minister was accompanied by Hon. Idris Garba Jahun, former Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, along with Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Jallo and Hon. Mas’ud A. Naruwa, members of the Katsina State House of Assembly representing Hadejia and Babura, respectively.

 

 

 

