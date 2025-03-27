APC alleges fraud in Taraba House of Assembly, says members received N1.5bn to approve N350bn bond

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the Taraba State House of Assembly members collected over N1.5 billion from the state governor before approving the N350 billion bond requested by Governor Agbu Kefas.

Governor Agbu Kefas sent a letter to the State House of Assembly on March 24, 2025, requesting the members’ approval to source a bond from the stock market for N350bn to fund infrastructural projects in the state.

The publicity secretary of APC National Youths Vanguard, Mr Rikwense Muri, said that he reliably gathered that each of the 24 members of the State Assembly was given N50m to N80m before the bond request was approved.

During the interview with our correspondent, Muri also alleged that Governor Kefas used the names of Taraba State local government councils to acquire a bank loan of N50bn through the Taraba State/local government joint account.

Muri lamented that despite the N50bn loan, the governor has not commissioned any project related to it, which he collected over a year ago.

“The Taraba State House of Assembly is more of a puppet. The state House of Assembly members are all in the governor’s hands. Before the governor sent the bond request to the Assembly, he gave them N50m and N80m each.

“The governor is smart. Before the request reached the assembly, he settled the members to ensure that the process was smooth. He also settled the traditional rulers and local government chairmen. I reliably gathered that each local government council chairman got N100m for projects.”

On the N50bn loan, Muri said the governor collected the money and embarked on the construction of a truck park, indoor and outdoor sporting complex, Jalingo ultra-modern abattoir, and remodelling of the palliative market. He regretted that none of the projects had been commissioned for over a year.

“The N50bn loan has already been taken. Even if the direct transfer of funds starts going to local government coffers, according to LGA autonomy the chairmen will still pay through their noses. They have already signed the document, which is binding on them.”

“We expresses our profound concern regarding the recent approval by the Taraba State House of Assembly for the state executive to access a staggering ₦350 billion bond from United Capital and Investment House.

“This decision, made under the auspices of Governor Agbu Kefas, raises serious questions about the fiscal prudence and accountability of the current administration.

“Despite the apparent increase in federal allocations—rising from approximately ₦3 billion to ₦13 billion monthly—and the growth in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) over the past two years, the state has witnessed an alarming trend of escalating debt.

“The governor has already borrowed over ₦400 billion from various commercial banks, yet the citizens of Taraba State are left with little to show for this financial burden. The lack of tangible development projects and the ongoing neglect of critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure are deeply concerning.

“The approval of this bond, intended to fund key developmental projects in sectors like Health, Biotechnology, Waste Management, Energy, Tourism, Mining, and infrastructure, is, in our view, a misguided attempt to mask the administration’s failures.

“The fact that these funds will be disbursed in tranches of ₦20 billion over five to seven years only adds to our apprehension regarding fiscal responsibility and the potential for further mismanagement.

“We strongly condemn the recklessness exhibited by the Taraba State House of Assembly in approving this bond without adequate checks and balances. It is imperative that our elected representatives prioritize the welfare of the people over political expediency.

“This approval is not just a fiscal decision; it is a direct threat to the future of Taraba State.

“We call upon men and women of conscience, civil society organizations, and all stakeholders to join us in urging Governor Agbu Kefas to exercise restraint and reconsider this path of reckless borrowing. Our state deserves leadership that is accountable and committed to the sustainable development of our communities.

“As the APC National Youth Vanguard, we will continue to advocate for transparency, accountability, and responsible governance in Taraba State. The future of our state depends on our collective action today – he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Taraba State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Hon. Nelson Len, did not respond to our correspondent’s phone calls to clear the air on allegations of N50m to N80m inducement allegations against the members.