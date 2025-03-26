March 26, 2025
Wike Orders Compensation, directs FCDA to allocate new lands for Gishiri Victims

by Editor063

Favour Ishember, Abuja

 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has directed the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to allocate new land to residents of Gishiri village affected by the construction of Arterial road N16 in Katampe District, Abuja.

 

In a recent meeting with stakeholders from Gishiri, Wike expressed dissatisfaction with the reports presented by FCDA officials and Gishiri victims. He promised to visit the area for a thorough assessment.

 

Addressing the affected persons on Wednesday, Wike instructed Nasiru Suleiman, Director of the Department of Resettlements and Compensation, to pay compensation to the affected persons within one week.

 

He emphasized that those whose buildings were demolished by the road project must accept the monetary compensation before receiving the new land allocation.

 

Wike warned, “If you don’t take the money, I’ll not give you people the land again. Go and collect the money, and as you take the land, start developing it. If I hear that you didn’t take it, I won’t give you the land, and you’ll suffer the consequences.”

 

Initially, the compensation budget was N655 million, but due to the country’s economic situation, it was increased to N1.3 billion.

 

Wike clarified that compensation rates are determined by government valuation standards, ensuring fairness and transparency.

 

However, the victims claimed they were allocated an area covered by water, unsuitable for habitation. They insisted on being given the land behind the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School in Gishiri.

