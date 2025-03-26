Reps commits to improved access to Eyecare Services- Speaker Abbas

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Specialty Healthcare has given a nod to a quick passage of the provisions of three Bills seeking to increase access to healthcare for Nigerians in the area of eye care, vision and optical health.

Speaker of the House Rt Hon. Taudeen Abbas gave the hint in a remark at a public hearing organized by the Committee on Tuesday in Abuja.

The House Committee on Specialty Healthcare is one of the new standing committees established by the 10th House of Representatives, underscoring its commitment to providing the requisite legislative frameworks for holistic, comprehensive and improved healthcare delivery in Nigeria, and ensuring effective legislative oversight in the health sector, focusing attention on specialised healthcare institutions in the country.

The bills are A Bill for an Act to establish Federal Institute of Vision and Optical Research, Erema, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State, to provide for Scientific Research, development of new Technologies and Products in Vision and Optical Health, and for Related Matters (HB.586); A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal College of Optometry, Odiokwu, Ahoada-West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni, Rivers State, to provide for courses leading to the award of designated Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates in Optometry, Ophthalmology and Related Courses, and for Related Matters (HB. 587); and

A Bill for an Act to amend the National Eye Centre Act Cap. N38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to provide for the establishment of more Specialist Eye Care Centres; and for other Related Matters. (HB. 1060).

These Bills according to the speaker reflect the determination of the 10th House to take appropriate legislative actions to improve the recruitment, training and retention of healthcare professionals and allied healthcare workers; facilitate the adoption and integration of new healthcare technologies; and revisit laws related to public health concerns to enhance healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

They align with the House commitment to the bills pro Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities and mandates accessibility to public services and buildings, anchored on their constitutionally guaranteed right to life.

These proposed legislations will address the current low-level scientific research and development in vision healthcare and ensure a phenomenal increase in the number of qualified professional manpower and the establishment of more specialised eye care facilities across the country.

It is believed that these Bills will significantly improve the quality of vision healthcare, drastically reduce quackery in the health sector, and by extension, reduce the incidence of vision impairment in Nigeria.

The House presiding officer commended the chairman, Hon. Dr. Alex Egbona and members of the Committee on Specialty Healthcare for their steadfast commitment in carrying out their legislative duties.

