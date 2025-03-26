OTC 2025: PETAN Unveils Programme for Nigerian Pavilion

UGO AMADI

Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has unveiled the program for the 2025 edition of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) under the Nigerian Pavilion powered by the association on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum (NNPC) Ltd. and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources

The association announced that this years’ Central Theme is “Africa’s Energy Renaissance: Leveraging Innovation and Natural Gas for Sustainable Development”, the event is set to gather another powerful delegation to the OTC, which is the largest and most important event for the global energy industry that attracts thousands of exhibitors and visitors from around the world in Houston, Texas, USA.

The event’s line-up as announced by the PETAN Conference Chairman, Engr. Ibe Chubby Ibe and Publicity Secretary, Dr. Innocent Akuvue, states that Day 1 (Monday, 5th May 2025) would feature a formal opening of the Nigerian Pavilion at the NRG Park, Houston TX by the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, supported by the CEO of Chevron Nigeria, Mr. Jim Swartz, PETAN Executives led by the Chairman, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, and the Managing Directors of International Oil Companies, Independent Oil companies, and other key industry stakeholders. This will leave the Nigerian Pavilion open for the duration of the conference from 5th to 8th May.

Day 2 (Tuesday, 6th May 2025) will feature a Luncheon and Panel Session on the theme, “Harnessing Nigeria’s Gas Potential for Domestic Utilization and Global Export Market” at the Wyndham Hotel (formerly Crowne Plaza Hotel).

The panel will be made up of IOCs and NOCs from across the African continent. Several industry leaders and decision makers will be speaking on important and topical issues impacting the local industry, and the audience will include the Ministers of Petroleum Resources, Executives of International and national oil companies, and industry stakeholders from across Africa.

Evening of the same day, the Nigerian Oil Industry Awards Dinner and Cocktail will hold to honor outstanding companies and individuals in the African Oil Industry and network with international business partners whilst promoting our African culture.

For Day 3, (Wednesday, 7th May 2025),

the African Content Collaboration Session on the theme, “Local Content Development and Partnerships for Africa’s Energy Sustainability” will take place at the Wyndham (formerly Crowne Plaza Hotel). The panel will include African Oil & Gas Service Providers and Regulators.

Day 4 (Thursday, 8th May 2025) will feature a Networking Golf Tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Missouri City, Texas.

The association is calling on worthy energy companies to register and exhibit at the Nigerian Pavilion at the 2025 Offshore Technology Conference , which is a landmark and world’s largest energy conference occasion for the world, a meeting with a global reputation, and one of the few top world-class Conferences and gatherings of influential leaders, policymakers, buyers, sellers, experts and media held annually at a global level in the international industry Calendar

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

Since 1969, OTC’s flagship conference is held annually at NRG Park (formerly Reliant Park) in Houston. OTC has expanded technically and globally with OTC Brasil and OTC Asia.

OTC is supported by 15 industry organizations and societies, who work cooperatively to develop the technical program. OTC also has endorsing and supporting organizations.