Epileptic power supply : PABAN empowers 100 members with Solar energy

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

In its bid to curtail the epileptic power supply saga that has become a thorn in the flesh of Nigerians, a PAN-African Business Alliance Network (PABAN), on Wednesday in Onitsha, Anambra State, empowered 100 of her members with Solar lights.

It made the empowerment during the Launch of “MIGRATE Solar” Initiative, Empowering Members with Affordable Clean Energy.

PABAN, which made the launch under the umbrella of the Star International Charity Foundation, USA, according to the spokesperson, Uche Poky Nwoye, the launch is aimed at providing members with access to affordable solar energy for their homes and businesses.

“This initiative, which about 100 members have benefited from, offers a unique opportunity to own solar power systems through convenient monthly installment payments over a maximum of 24 months.

“Thanks to generous grants secured by the Star International Charity Foundation USA, PABAN members will receive an exclusive 30 per cent discount on their solar installations. The Foundation has pre-paid 30 per cent of the cost, making solar energy more accessible than ever before.

“The MIGRATE Solar initiative is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development and economic empowerment across Africa,” said Uche Poky Nwoye.

“Access to reliable and affordable energy is crucial for business growth and improved quality of life. This program directly addresses this critical need, enabling our members to power their futures with clean energy.”

“The MIGRATE Solar initiative offers a comprehensive solution, covering the entire process from system design and installation to ongoing maintenance. Members can choose from a range of solar energy systems tailored to their specific needs and budgets.

The flexible payment plan allows for manageable monthly installments, minimizing the upfront financial burden,” she further stated.

Expressing satisfaction with the empowerment, one of the beneficiaries, Ngozi N, Owner of Ojiefi Ngoh Estate Ltd, said she adapted to reflect this initiative as a small business owner, lamenting that the cost of electricity has always been a major concern.

“The MIGRATE Solar initiative is a game-changer! The 30 per cent discount from Star International Charity Foundation, coupled with the flexible payment plan, makes solar power a realistic option for my business. I’m excited to reduce my energy costs and contribute to a cleaner environment. Thank you, PABAN and the Star International Charity Foundation for this incredible opportunity,” she stated.

“The initiative is part of PABAN’s broader mission to foster economic growth and social progress across Africa. By providing access to clean energy, PABAN empowers businesses to thrive, improves living standards, and contributes to a more sustainable environment,” Uche further disclosed.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2