March 26, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Delegation from Niger submits documents to house of Reps Committee on constitution review, for creation of a new state (Edu) from existing Niger, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0104

From left… Clerk,  House of Representatives Committee on constitution review,  Mohammed  Wali; former NTA broadcaster, Mohammadu Kudu Abubakar; Team leader, Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mohammed Nda when the delegation from Niger state submitted documents to the house of Representatives Committee on constitution review, for the creation of a new state (Edu) from the existing Niger, at the National Assembly, in Abuja, yesterday. Photo:  Anayo Opara .

 

For a better society

_______________________________

