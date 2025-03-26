Bill for All Elections (Presidential, Gubernatorial, Senate, Reps, State Assembly and LGA) to be held in a day passes second reading

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed through second reading a bill for an act to alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to provide that General Elections to the Office of the President, State Governors, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Area Councils shall be conducted simultaneously on the same date to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission in consultation with the National Assembly.

The proposed legislation sponsored by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive & 34 other lawmakers was presented for second reading by the House leader Hon. Julius Ihonvbere on Tuesday.

The bill’s draft states, “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) (herein referred to as the “Principal Act”) is altered as set out in this Bill; Section 76 of the Principal Act is altered by inserting in a new subsection (3) as follows. For the Purposes of Section(1) of this section, all elections into the offices of President, Governors, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Area Councils shall hold simultaneously on the same date to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission in consultation with the National Assembly and in accordance with the Electoral Act.

“Section 116 of the Principal Act is altered by inserting a new subsection (3) as follows; For the Purposes of Section (1) of this section, all elections into the offices of President, Governors, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Area Councils shall hold simultaneously on the same date to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission in consultation with the National Assembly and in accordance with the Electoral Act.

“Section 132 of the Principal Act is altered by inserting a new paragraph (a) into subsection (1) as follows; For the Purposes of Section (1) of this section, all elections into the offices of President, Governors, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Area Councils shall hold simultaneously on the same date to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission in consultation with the National Assembly and in accordance with the Electoral Act.”

When put to a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who presided over the session, it was passed as the majority of lawmakers voted in support.

The House of Representatives has passed into second reading a Bill for an Act ct to alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to provide that General Elections to the Office of the President, State Governors, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Area Councils shall be conducted simultaneously on the same date to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission in consultation with the National Assembly.

The proposed law sponsored by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive & 34 other lawmakers, was presented for second reading by the House leader Hon. Julius Ihonvbere on Tuesday.

The bill’s draft states, “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) (herein referred to as the “Principal Act”) is altered as set out in this Bill; Section 76 of the Principal Act is altered by inserting in a new subsection (3) as follows. For the Purposes of Section(1) of this section, all elections into the offices of President, Governors, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Area Councils shall hold simultaneously on the same date to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission in consultation with the National Assembly and in accordance with the Electoral Act.

“Section 116 of the Principal Act is altered by inserting a new subsection (3) as follows; For the Purposes of Section (1) of this section, all elections into the offices of President, Governors, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Area Councils shall hold simultaneously on the same date to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission in consultation with the National Assembly and in accordance with the Electoral Act.

“Section 132 of the Principal Act is altered by inserting a new paragraph (a) into subsection (1) as follows; For the Purposes of Section (1) of this section, all elections into the offices of President, Governors, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Area Councils shal! hold simultaneously on the same date to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission in consultation with the National Assembly and in accordance with the Electoral Act.”

When put to a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who presided over the plenary, it was passed as the majority of lawmakers voted in support.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2