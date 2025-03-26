Abuja Continental Hotel boosts service excellence with comprehensive employee training initiatives

… describes employees as greatest asset

The Abuja Continental Hotel, a leading hospitality provider in Nigeria, has implemented a comprehensive range of training programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of its employees to deliver world-class service to its patrons.

Karl Hala, the hotel’s Group General Manager, highlighted this commitment while receiving tourism editors on an experiential tour of the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Reaffirming the hotel’s dedication to investing in its staff, he stated, “Our staff are our greatest asset. We want to provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their careers and drive business growth.”

According to him, the commitment underscores the hotel’s recognition of human capital as a key factor in delivering exceptional guest experiences

“To achieve this, the hotel has partnered with local institutions to provide training programs, including certificate courses, diplomas, and degree programmes.

“These programmes are designed to equip employees with the necessary skills to excel in their roles and advance their careers within the organization,” he noted.

The GGM further explained that the formal training includes mentorship programmes, on-the-job training, and coaching sessions, adding that the hotel has established an open-door policy, encouraging staff to share their ideas and suggestions for improving operations.

“The hotel’s commitment to staff development has not gone unnoticed. Staff morale has increased significantly, and employee retention rates have improved.

“We have also seen a significant improvement in guest satisfaction ratings, with many guests praising the friendly and efficient service provided by hotel staff,” he noted.

As the hotel continues to grow and expand its operations, Karl Hala emphasized that staff development will remain a top priority. “Our staff are the backbone of our hotel, and we are committed to investing in their future.

“By providing them with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their roles, we are not only improving their career prospects but also enhancing the overall guest experience.

“The Abuja Continental Hotel’s commitment to staff development exemplifies its dedication to excellence in the hospitality industry. With this focus, the hotel is poised to become a leading employer in Nigeria’s hospitality sector, ensuring that its staff remain its greatest asset in driving business growth and delivering exceptional guest experiences.

The GGM further disclosed that steadfast commitment reflects the hotel’s acknowledgment of the crucial role human capital plays in achieving business success.

