UniPort elevates Omeodu, 45 other lecturers to professor, associate professor ranks

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt has announced the promotion of Mr. Stephen Ike Omeodu and 45 other members of it’s Staff to the ranks of professor and associate professor.

While Stephen Ike Omeodu, who hails from Omofo, Rundele Community in Emohua local government area of Rivers State and 30 other lecturers were elevated to the ranks of professor, 15 other staff were promoted as associate professors.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr. Sam Kpenu, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday night, the promotions were approved during the University’s 187th Council Meeting held yesterday.

The statement reads in part; “The University of Port Harcourt has announced the promotion of 46 academic staff members to the professorial and associate professorial ranks.

“Following the 187th meeting of the Governing Council, chaired by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, 31 staff members were elevated to the rank of Professor, while 15 others were promoted to the position of Associate Professor,” he said.

The University congratulated the newly promoted staff, commending them for their dedication, hard work and discipline, adding that the institution was committed to ensuring timely promotions for all deserving staff, with the support of the Governing Council.

Meanwhile, following the announcement by the UniPort, the people of Omofo Community, in Rundele Clan, Emohua local government area of Rivers State have showered encomiums on their son, Professor Stephen Ike Omeodu, congratulating him on his recent promotion to Professor of Enzymology/Medical Biochemistry,

which they described as “well deserved”.

