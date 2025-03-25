State of emergency:Police partner military, DSS, NSCDC to tighten security in Rivers

.Sole administrator appoints new SSG as Head of Service resigns

.Abuja lawyer asks court to sack Ibas over constitutional violation

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt, Blessing Omale, Abuja

Following reports of recent attacks on oil and gas facilities, amidst other crime related activities that have greeted the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State, the Nigeria Police Force, the military, Department of State Security Services, DSS, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, said they are joining forces to ensure there is no further breakdown of law and order in the state.

Rivers State had in the past one week recorded explosions on some oil facilities including the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo, Gokana LGA and a mainfold in Oga/Egbema/Ndoni, a gas line in Soku, Akuku Toru LGA, as well as oil leakage in Okirika LGA.

Unknown militant groups in the Niger Delta region have been suspected to be responsible for the explosions.

The threats and fears caused by the explosions among other security challenges, have however, led to the formation of a joint security team comprising the Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, the DSS and NSCDC.

The Joint Security team while briefing Journalists on Tuesday at the Headquarters of the Rivers State Police Command said it has voided vandalization of pipeline at Aluu and Rumuekpe in Ikwerre and Emohua Local Government Areas of the State respectively which led to death of vandals in the areas.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju who read out the text of the press briefing said since the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers state, all the security agencies have been working as a team to ensure safety of lives and property.

Adepoju commended the joint patrol teams for doing a great job to support and ensure that the mandate of the state of emergency in Rivers is to ensure peace and orderliness is fully restored in the state.

The CP disclosed that six kidnap victims were recently rescued in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government, while eight male suspects were arrested.

According to him, 3 pump action guns, 2 locally made pistols, 4 local single barrel guns, military camouflage, assorted ammunition and two motorcycles were recovered from the hoodlums.

He further disclosed that another case of criminal targeting pipeline was foiled in ONELGA on 16th March, 2025 as a suspect was arrested, four dynamites, communication equipment were recovered.

He further said the Joint security team in the period under review destroyed over 30 illegal refining sites, impounded thousands of litres AGO.

The Rivers Police Boss however, urged members of the public to provide security agencies with information concerning activities of criminals.

He said, “The safety of our environment is paramount to foster business growth. We remain resolute in maintaining law and order.

“We are fully prepared to carry out our responsibilities with diligence. We have improved deployment of security operatives to curtail movement of criminals and illicit materials.

“A targeted enforcement will commence to impound unregistered number plates, because such an issue can jeopardize security.

“The Rivers Police Command will work in collaboration with other agencies to ensure peace and safety in the state, CP Adepoju said.

Meanwhile the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), has appointed Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG).

The Administrator in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief of Staff said the appointment of Professor Worika as SSG followed careful consideration of his credentials, extensive experience, and performance during the rigorous selection process.

While announcing that the new SSG’s appointment takes immediate effect, Vice Admiral Ibas added that the appointment reflects his commitment to harnessing the great human capital of the Rivers’ people to work with him to achieve the much-needed Peace, Stability and Security.

Similarly, the Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has announced that Dr. George Nwaeke has resigned from his position as the Head of Service, Rivers State.

The Administrator appreciated Nwaeke’s immense contributions to his administration in the short period he served and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Ibas however, appointed Permanent Secretary Welfare, Office of the Head of Service, Dr Mrs Iyingi Brown in acting capacity until a new Head of Service is appointed.

He congratulated the Acting Head of Service, Brown on her appointment, and assured Rivers people of his commitment to neutrality, peace and stability.

Following the displeasure in several quarters that met with Tinubu’s appointment of a silent administrator for Rivers State, the Federal High Court in Abuja has been called upon to remove Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

The lawsuit challenging his appointment was filed by an Abuja-based lawyer, Mr. Johnmary Jideobi, who argues that the move is unconstitutional.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/572/2025, lists President Bola Tinubu as the first defendant, alongside the Attorney-General of the Federation, Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd), and the Attorneys-General of all 36 states.

The plaintiff is asking the court to nullify all actions taken by Ibas as Sole Administrator, insisting that such a position does not exist in the Nigerian Constitution.

Jideobi is also seeking a perpetual injunction to prevent President Tinubu from removing, suspending, or interfering with the tenure of any elected governor or deputy governor in Nigeria.

He argues that the President lacks the legal authority to appoint a Sole Administrator to any state government, as such an action undermines the principles of federalism and the separation of powers.

In the Originating Summons, filed through a legal team led by Mr. Chimezie Enuka, the plaintiff wants the court to determine whether the President has any constitutional power to remove a duly elected governor or deputy governor and replace them with an unelected official.

Citing Sections 1, 5(2), 180, 188, 189, 305, and 306 of the 1999 Constitution, he contends that the only legal grounds for removing a governor are expiration of tenure, impeachment, incapacity, or resignation—none of which apply in this case.

The lawsuit also seeks a declaration that the March 18, 2025, suspension of the Rivers State Governor and Deputy Governor by President Tinubu was unconstitutional, null, and void.

Jideobi wants the court to set aside the suspension and the subsequent appointment of Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd), arguing that they have no legal effect.

Additionally, he is asking the court to order Ibas to vacate the Rivers State Government House immediately.

In a 32-paragraph affidavit supporting the suit, Jideobi emphasizes that while the President has the constitutional power to declare a state of emergency when necessary, he does not have the power to suspend elected officials who were not appointed by him.

He insists that Nigeria’s federal system of government does not grant the President such authority, and warns that allowing the removal of governors by presidential decree could set a dangerous precedent for executive overreach.

“As a Nigerian lawyer, I have never seen the term ‘Sole Administrator’ in the 1999 Constitution.

“I instituted this case in the public interest, to uphold the rule of law and protect the integrity of the Nigerian Constitution, which remains the foundation of our democracy”, Jideobi stated.

He further argued that failure to challenge the President’s action could lead to a situation where governors are arbitrarily removed, opening the door to political instability across the country.

The case has not yet been assigned a hearing date, but it is expected to spark intense legal and political debates.

If the court rules in Jideobi’s favor, it could set a significant precedent on the limits of executive power and the autonomy of state governments in Nigeria.