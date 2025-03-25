Seplat Energy Drives Gender Equity in STEM at SPEWLLS 2025

UGO AMADI

Seplat Energy reaffirmed its leadership in driving gender equity in STEM at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Women Leadership Lecture Series (SPEWLLS) 2025, themed “March Forward: Advancing Equity and Creating Opportunities in STEM and Beyond”.

The event which held on March 21, 2025 at the Capital Club, Victoria Island Lagos brought together industry leaders, changemakers, and young professionals to push for greater female representation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Delivering the keynote address, Eleanor Adarelegebe, Chief Financial Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, called attention to the stark gender disparity in STEM, particularly in the oil and gas sector, where women make up just 15% of junior-level positions, with even fewer rising to leadership roles. “At Seplat Energy, we are actively addressing these gaps through mentorship and sponsorship programmes designed to support women at the early to mid-levels of their careers,” said Adarelegebe. “By providing guidance on navigating cultural barriers, we create an enabling environment for female professionals to progress in STEM. Today, Seplat Energy proudly has five women on our 14-member board and four women in our 12-person senior management team. These numbers reflect the effectiveness of our mentorship initiatives and the remarkable contributions of Seplat’s women in STEM.”

She concluded by emphasising the need for collective action saying: “Driving gender diversity in STEM requires the commitment of everyone, particularly those in leadership—both men and women—to ensure a more inclusive and innovative industry.”

A thought-provoking panel session followed, featuring leading industry voices, including Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy, who highlighted the need to encourage young girls to pursue STEM education and providing visible role models to inspire future generations. “Innovation thrives in environments that embrace diverse perspectives,” she said. “To build a truly inclusive industry, we must start advocacy at the foundational level, encouraging young girls in basic education to explore STEM pathways

Addressing cultural barriers, Afe stressed the importance of male allyship. “Men currently occupy most leadership spaces that women aspire to enter. Their support is crucial in fostering inclusive workplaces. However, women must also develop the competence needed to break these barriers,” she remarked.

She also highlighted Seplat’s proactive approach to gender equity, noting that the company ensures all perspectives are valued in decision-making processes. She outlined key initiatives such as the Seplat Women Awesome Network, a structured mentorship platform supporting female professionals, and a 40% female participation target for university undergraduates with outstanding academic records. She also spoke about the Seplat Teachers’ Empowerment Programme, which has trained over 1,300 educators, with 60% of beneficiaries being women in Delta and Edo states. She concluded by celebrating a historic milestone—Seplat’s appointment of its first female Managing Director for its Eastern Asset.

The event ended with a resounding ovation for Seplat Energy’s unwavering commitment to advancing women in STEM. As the official sponsor of SPEWLLS 2025, Seplat Energy continues to lead the charge in fostering inclusion, innovation, and a more equitable future in STEM.