Rivers sole administrator appoints new SSG, as head of service resigns

by Peter Anayo0108

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

 

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), has appointed Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG).

 

The Administrator in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief of Staff said the appointment of Professor Worika as SSG followed careful consideration of his credentials, extensive experience, and performance during rigorous selection process.

 

While announcing that the new SSG’s appointment takes immediate effect, Vice Admiral Ibas added that the appointment reflects his commitment to harnessing the great human capital of the Rivers’ people to work with him to achieve the much-needed Peace, Stability and Security.

 

Similarly, the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has announced that Dr. George Nwaeke has resigned from his position as the Head of Service, Rivers State.

 

The Administrator appreciated Nwaeke’s immense contributions to his administration in the short period he served and wished him well in his future endeavors.

 

Ibas however, appointed Permanent Secretary Welfare, Office of the Head of Service, Dr Mrs Iyingi Brown in acting capacity until a new Head of Service is appointed.

 

He congratulated the Acting Head of Service, Brown on her appointment, and assured Rivers people of his commitment to neutrality, peace and stability.

 

