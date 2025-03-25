Osun Communal clash : Police arrest 3 arsonists, as Adeleke, cabinet members visit crisis communities 

..as cleric sues for peace

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun state Police command has arrested three persons for allegedly involved in murder and destruction of live and properties during the renewed hostility between the Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun communities.

Recall that the Ifon and Ilobu communities (Orolu and Irepodun local government areas) in Osun State have renewed hostility at the early hours of Friday over land disputes leading to gunshot injuries, the crisis subsequently spread to Erin-Osun.

Confirming the arrest in statement on Monday, the Police’s Spokesperson, Akeem Adeoye disclosed that a dang gun and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

Adeoye said, “The Osun State Commissioner CP Mohammed Umar Abba, has ordered the deployment of Officers and Men to the warring areas in order to restore peace, law and order in accordance with its primary duty of protecting Lives and Properties.

“The Command in collaboration with personnel of other Sister Security Agencies will do everything humanly possible to prevent further bloodshed and breakdown of law and order through strict enforcement of the 24 hours curfew declared by the Executive Governor of the State, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke in the areas affected.

“So far, three (3) suspects have been arrested in breach of the curfew armed with a Dane gun. Thorough investigation will be conducted and suspects would be charged to court for prosecution accordingly.

“The Command is equally monitoring the situation closely with a view to fishing out all the trouble makers and their sponsorers to ensure that they face the wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke lamented the level of damages caused during the crisis, adding that he he has directed security agencies to bring perpetrators to book.

Adeleke who conducted an on spot assessment in the warring communities, alongsidem members of his cabinet lauded the security agencies for restoring peace and calmness to the communits.

He said, “We have gone around and as you can see all the security agencies are here and the curfew imposed has been very very effective because we went around all three communities Ilobu, Ifon, and Erin Osun.

“I have to thank all the security agencies for their swift response, immediately after we had that emergency meeting they immediately took over the whole place and made sure everywhere was calm.

“Osun has been a very peaceful State, and these are the security agencies that have been doing and they didn’t disappoint me. And am happy that the whole place is calm, and thank you for doing that and I can assure you that we will keep doing what we need to do to provide whatever you need to make you work well.

“This crisis has lingered for a long and when I first came in as the Governor, I told them to listen when they are fighting all the time because of land there will be no development in the town, people will be scared of coming here and the thing is once they here Osun they will not know it just a section of the community, they will run away.

“What am saying in essence is that there is no need for fighting because of land and things like that.We have put a lot of things in place that will make sure by the special grace of God that peace will be permanent.

“I have given a directive that all the culprits be brought to book am not going to take nonsense anymore because it’s getting too much, my people are dying, houses are being burnt and that is not acceptable” he said.

Meanwhile, an Islamic religious leader, Sanusi Amidu, has called for unity among communities, warning that disunity can lead to crises like those witnessed in Ifon, Erin-Osun, and Ilobu.

Amidu who made the appeal at a Ramadan lecture held at Kajola Community, Ede, Osun State, urged residents to work together to maintain peace and development.

“When there is no unity, peace cannot reign. Everybody will begin to see each other as enemies, and this will only lead to crisis,” he said.