Ogun Govt denies interference in murder case, faults Zone 2 Police

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Ogun

The Ogun State Government has dismissed a media report alleging that its Attorney-General attempted to free murder suspects, describing the claim as “false, lopsided, and malicious.”

The government clarified that the case in question stems from a land dispute between two local agents, with one side allegedly using law enforcement to intimidate the other.

It accused officers of the Nigerian Police Force, Zone 2, Lagos State, of aiding this persecution by fabricating false reports and coaching witnesses whose testimonies do not hold up under scrutiny.

According to the government, the Ministry of Justice, upon reviewing the matter, discovered inconsistencies in the case and realized that it was being used to victimize an individual unjustly.

Consequently, the Attorney-General’s office exercised its legal authority to discontinue the charges in court.

However, the opposing party allegedly responded by bringing up fresh murder allegations against the same individual.

The Ogun State Police Command reportedly investigated the matter and, with the backing of credible witnesses, found no merit in the accusation. Despite this, the complainants allegedly influenced the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, AIG Olatoye Fayoade, to take over the case without justification.

Dismissing claims that the suspect was transferred to Abuja, the government stated:

“There was absolutely no basis for the transfer of this case to Lagos, let alone Abuja. Contrary to false media reports, the suspect remained in the custody of Zone 2 Police.”

The statement further alleged that AIG Fayoade’s men attempted to obtain a remand order from the Lagos State Magistrate’s Court at Tinubu Square, but the application failed. The Magistrate reportedly questioned why Lagos authorities sought to detain a suspect for a crime allegedly committed in Ogun State.

Undeterred, the officers allegedly attempted the same in Abeokuta on March 19, 2025, but their request was again rejected. The court instead directed them to arraign the suspect within 24 hours—an order they disobeyed. On March 20, 2025, they reportedly made another unsuccessful attempt in Ota, Ogun State.

The government expressed concern over what it described as a blatant abuse of power, stating:

“AIG Fayoade’s men have now held the suspect for over a week in clear and brazen breach of their constitutional powers. When three different courts rejected their plea for detention, they resorted to media blackmail.”

The government also accused journalist Precious Igbonwelundu of unprofessionalism, alleging that she failed to seek the Ministry of Justice’s response before publishing the report.

“This journalist has curiously written five consecutive articles praising the Police. It is clear where her interests lie,” the government stated.

Furthermore, the government criticized the conduct of AIG Fayoade, accusing him of working against the administration of justice in Ogun State.

“One must wonder why the AIG, which has refused to arraign the suspect despite court orders, has so much time to speak to the media. Why is a supposedly underfunded Police unit suddenly well-mobilized to appear in three different cities within a week just to detain one suspect without trial?”

Reaffirming its commitment to justice, the Ogun State Ministry of Justice vowed not to succumb to intimidation.

“The Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2017 empowers the Attorney-General to intervene in cases of abuse and discontinue malicious criminal proceedings. We will fearlessly exercise this power and pursue all legal remedies against those who seek to pervert justice,” the statement concluded.

