NDDC Boosts Science, Technology Education in Niger Delta

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, says the Commission is boosting education and bridging the gender gap in science and technology by equipping young girls with the necessary skills to thrive in the modern world.

Ogbuku, who spoke during the closing ceremony of the Girl Child Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM competition in Port Harcourt, explained that the initiative was aimed at fostering scientific and technological advancement among young girls in the Niger Delta region.

The Managing Director, represented by the NDDC Director of Education, Dr (Mrs) Awele Chukwudifu, emphasised the importance of educating and empowering the girl child. He stated that the NDDC was committed not only to infrastructural development but also to human capital development.

According to the NDDC boss, the STEM programme was an essential initiative of the Commission, stating, “This STEM competition has brought enormous benefits to the girl child by equipping them with the technological skills essential for the future. “We appreciate the NDDC Board and Management for their continued support in advancing education in the region,” she stated.

Also speaking at the event, Professor Continue Eletu, representing the Director of the Rivers State Office, reaffirmed that the competition aligns with the policy priorities of the NDDC in advancing human capital development.

He said: “The Dr Samuel Ogbuku-led administration in NDDC is committed to empowering the Niger Delta girl child by providing opportunities for them to excel in STEM fields. This initiative has given students a platform to excel in Mathematics, Engineering, and Science, which are fundamental for innovation and societal growth.”

Professor Eletu further highlighted that the competition, which involved participants from the nine Niger Delta states, served as a platform to nurture future leaders in STEM. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to aligning its policies with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating: “When you train a girl, you train a nation. By investing in the girl child, we are shaping the future of our society.”

In his remarks, the Lead Consultant, Chief Godson Ideozu, described the event as the grand finale of a rigorous and competitive selection process across the Niger Delta states.

“This programme identifies and nurtures young talent from an early stage. The next phase will involve mentorship to sustain their interest in STEM fields. Just like the NDDC’s Postgraduate Foreign Scholarship Programme, this initiative is designed to build human capacity in various cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Science,” he noted.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to the top-performing students, with Miss Jegede Osamagbe emerging as the overall winner.

Expressing her gratitude, Miss Osamagbe thanked the NDDC for providing a platform that nurtures and empowers young girls in the STEM field.

I thank the NDDC for providing girls with the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete at this level. To every young girl out there, remember if you can imagine it, you can achieve it,” she said.