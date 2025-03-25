Lagos APC chairman loses wife, Sanwo-Olu, Jandor mourn

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned Ebunoluwa, the wife of the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

In a post via his Facebook page on Monday, the governor expressed his condolences to Ojelabi and asked God to grant him comfort in this difficult time.

The governor wrote, “I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Lagos State, on the passing of his beloved wife, Ebunoluwa Esther Ojelabi.

“Please know that my thoughts are with you during this difficult time.

“While this is an extremely difficult loss, I encourage you to take heart. Mrs. Esther Ojelabi lived a remarkable life and was a nurturing mother.

“Her warmth, kindness, and spirit touched many lives and she will be deeply missed.

“May God bless her soul and grant you comfort. We share in your grief and are here for you.”

Also, a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has condoled wiith Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Ebunoluwa Esther Ojelabi.

This was contained in a statement signed by Jandor’s spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye and made available to newsmen.

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement who recently returned to the ruling party, APC described “the untimely passing away of Madam Ojelabi as very sad and painful. He prayed that God will grant Pst. Ojelabi and his family, had the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“At this sad moment, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of our party State Chairman and the entire Ojelabi dynasty. The loss of a loved one, especially a spouse, is an indescribable pain. I pray that God grants the family the strength to bear this loss and may her gentle soul rest in peace” he said.

