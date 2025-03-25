Lack of effective communication bane of Nigeria’s security mgt efforts–Ex CP Ojukwu

Daniel Dauda, Jos

A former commissioner of Police and now Provost of the Police Public Relations School in Abuja, Dr. Emmanuel Ojukwu, have acknowledged that a major gap in Nigeria security management efforts has been the challenge of effective communication—both in crisis response and in preemptive security strategies.

Ex-CP Ojukwu stated that effective security communication ensures that:

information flows seamlessly between government agencies, security operatives, and communities as false information and propaganda that fuel insecurity is countered with factual narratives.

“Trust is built between the government and the people, fostering cooperation in intelligence gathering and crime prevention. Government officials, including aides, manage crises effectively by aligning their communication strategies with security objectives,” he noted

Ojukwu made the assertion on Tuesday at Crispan Hotel Jos, when featured as keynote speaker during the official opening of a three-day workshop on effective security communication.

The workshop tagged” Effective Security communication:Leveraging Digital Tools for De-escalating insecurity in Plateau State, organized by the Plateau State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Social Media Analysts (NISMA) and the Institute for Conflict Management and Negotiation Analysts (ICMNA), in partnership with the Nigerian Police School of Public Relations.

Ojukwu revealed the role of digital tools in security communication in today’s digital age, information spreads at an unprecedented speed. “Social media, online news platforms, and digital intelligence tools provide a dual-edged sword—when used effectively, they can enhance security communication; when misused, they can

escalate insecurity.”

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Frank Mbah maintained that this reality exposes the urgent need for a strategic and proactive approach to monitoring and managing digital communications in the interest of security and societal stability.

DIG Mbah represented by Dr. Segun Silas, National deputy coordinator Institute for conflict management and negotiation analyst (ICMNA), said recognizing these challenges, the Nigerian Institute of Social Media Analysts (NISMA) and the Institute for Conflict Management and Negotiation Analysts (ICMNA), in partnership with the Nigerian Police School of Public Relations, propose the establishment of Social Media Monitoring and Security Centers in every state.

According to Silas,”These centers will:

Monitor digital conversations for early warning signs of security threats,

Analyze trends and narratives that could escalate into conflicts, Engage with online communities to counteract misinformation and hate speech, Gather actionable intelligence to support security agencies in proactive crisis management, Promote peacebuilding efforts through positive narratives and conflict resolution messages.

“This initiative is not about suppressing free speech but about ensuring digital spaces are not weaponized against peace and stability. It is about using technology for preventive security measures rather than reactive crisis management”, he added.

Underscoring the significance of the workshop, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Adesina alongside the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Jos, Commander Operation Safe HAVEN OPSH Major Gen. E.Oyinlola, represented by his Chief of staff, Brig. Gen. Usman Gumel said is timely. Tasked participants to take advantage of the interface and up scale their mode of operations in the state.

“We have to deploy digital technology in addressing insecurity. We have to act fast as criminals already stepping up their activities by using this tools to perpetrate evil.”

The president Plateau State traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs, Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, stated that Plateau people have faced immense security challenges—lives have been lost, and communities have been displaced. “We all have a role to play in mitigating these crises. As traditional leaders, we commend the efforts of this organization in bringing together key stakeholders to discuss digital strategies for security management.

The monarch represented by the Gwom Rwei, Vwang District Da Patrick Balak, opines “we recognize the power of social media in shaping public discourse. However, the lack of proper digital infrastructure, such as reliable networks and electricity, often poses challenges in utilizing these tools effectively. Despite these setbacks, we must continue to explore how digital platforms can be used to strengthen security coordination, intelligence sharing, and community engagement.

“I urge all participants to take this workshop seriously and apply the knowledge gained in their respective communities. Security is a collective effort, and we must work hand in hand with our security agencies to create a safer Plateau State.May this workshop lead to tangible solutions and strengthen our resolve to build a more secure society.”