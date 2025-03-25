Google, Amazon, Microsoft executives to attend Enugu Tech Festival

Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Government says executives of global leading technology and innovation companies – Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others – will be participating in the anticipated inaugural Enugu Tech Festival (ETF).

The four days festival which holds

from May 6 to May 9, 2025, at the International Conference Centre in Enugu, is themed: “COAL to CODE”.

Briefing newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday on the forthcoming festival, Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Lawrence Ezeh, said that the festival aims to revolutionise the state’s technology ecosystem and boost its position as West Africa’s leading tech-hub.

Ezeh disclosed that the festival is a collaborative initiative between Enugu State Tech and Start-up Ecosystem and the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, designed to foster innovation, support tech start-ups, and inspire young professionals within the tech industry.

He said that the festival would feature activities, including: rallies, panel sessions, networking opportunities, and exhibitions; while 10,000 participants, including founders of established tech companies, start-up enthusiasts, tech investors, students, graduates and tech policy-makers are anticipated to attend.

According to him, Enugu, historically known for its coal mines and civil service dominance, is now undergoing a digital transformation and fast moving to the coding era with innovative youths driving the change.

“The ETF (short acronym for the festival) is the embodiment of this shift, signaling the state’s transition from coal dependency to a thriving technology and innovation hub.

“Enugu has grown significantly in terms of its tech ecosystem, ranking among Nigeria’s top five states for tech innovation and pushing up higher to be the main hub of tech innovation and start-ups incubation in West African region.

“With more than 100 active start-ups and thousands of tech professionals, the ETF is expected to solidify the state’s place as a key player in Nigeria’s digital economy,” he added.

The commissioner further noted that the festival’s focus on “COAL to CODE” encapsulates the vision of turning Enugu into a tech powerhouse not just in the country but entire West African sub-region.

“The Enugu State Government, in partnership with research institutions and private sector players, seeks to create a Silicon Valley-like infrastructure.

“Central to this ambition is the launch of the West Africa Stargate (WASGate), a major initiative aimed at fostering collaboration and investment in the state’s tech ecosystem,” he added.

The commissioner noted the event would provide the public with a chance to engage with local innovators and showcase the city’s growing tech presence.

He said, “There will be thought-provoking speaking engagements, insightful addresses on the future of technology and innovation by our technology-friendly Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, myself and other key leaders from the tech ecosystem.

“Panel discussions will highlight the importance of tech innovation, startup funding, and the vision for the West Africa Stargate initiative as well as building a sustainable tech ecosystem in Enugu.

“There will be a town hall meeting where stakeholders and heads of tertiary institutions will discuss strategies for tech education and growth in the state, country and West African region.

“There will be a deep dive session with investors offering valuable insights into securing funding for early-stage start-ups and specialised panel sessions covering blockchain, property tech (proptech) and hardware, followed by an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations from across the region.”