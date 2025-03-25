First Bank unveils digital Xperience centre in Lekki

….To commission UNN centre in April

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Monday commissioned its digital Xperience Centre at Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos.

The fully automated branch is the fifth digital Xperience centre by the bank is commissioning. This the bank said is targeted at addressing the growing demand for convenient and accessible banking services.

Interestingly, FirstBank will next month commission another digital Xperience center at the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka.

The bank had previously inaugurated other locations which include Adetokunbo Ademola Branch, Victoria Island; University of Ibadan; Wuse Branch, Abuja and Banana Island Branch, Lagos.

Managing Director of FirstBank, Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, while speaking at the event, said the branch would provide convenient access to banking services and facilities 24 hours daily.

He said that the automated self-service branch was to ensure people have access to 24-hour banking services irrespective of the time and day of the week.

According to him, the new centre marked another significant milestone for the bank, reinforcing its commitment to digital innovation and the recognition of service excellence in the banking industry.

He said, “Technology has indeed become the backbone of financial services. As the landscape continues to evolve, so must we.

“At First Bank, our commitment to pioneering innovation has consistently positioned us at the forefront of banking transformation.

“The First Bank Digital Xperience Center is a testament to this, offering a unique and fully automated banking experience that aligns with global standards,” he said.

Mr. Alebiosu noted that the Digital Xperience Center is equipped with state-of-the-art features designed to provide a seamless and interactive banking experience.

He listed some features of the centre to include humanoid robots, which are AI-powered assistants and Video banking services enabling customers to engage in live consultations.

Others include tailor-cut recyclers designed as self-service kiosks; fast-track contactless ATMs designed with interactive smart screens for quick and secure transactions; automated account opening and card issuance, among others.

Also speaking, Group Head, Branch Operations and Services for Lagos and West, Abimbola Kunle-Ajayi, who demonstrated how swift and convenient the services are for customers, said the digital Xperience centre is a way of showcasing the bank’s innovative initiatives

She added that the turn around time in terms of processing, is convenient.

“The customer Xperience centre is top notch. It is a way of making things easy for our customers. With the enhanced security, customers are safe transacting here,” she said.

Executive Director, Retail Banking South, Oluseyi Oyefeso, maintained that the self-service centre had been created with the customers in mind.

He said, “The centre is created specifically to meet the needs of our customers. We realise that in this age and time, a lot of people just want to get their business done and be on their way, and that is why this is here: come in, serve yourself and be on your way.

Oyefeso however , reassure customers that the equipment at the digital experience centre would be available for use at any point in time.

“We assure you that you will enjoy them, and we will keep working just to make sure that we are everywhere you turn to make banking very easy for you,” he said.

A bank customer, Mr. Henry Ifeayinchukwu, commended FirstBank for its 24-hour service.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2