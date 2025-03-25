Federal Government Endorses 3rd Edition of Gas Investment Forum 2025, Set for October 7-8 in Lagos

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, has officially endorsed the Gas Investment Forum (GIF) 2025, scheduled to take place on October 7-8, 2025, in Lagos.

In a letter confirming the endorsement, Mrs. Ruth Nunghe, Director (Gas) at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to leveraging GIF 2025 as a strategic platform for stakeholder engagement, investment attraction, and showcasing key initiatives in Nigeria’s gas sector.

“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources is committed to utilizing this platform to engage with stakeholders, attract investments, and highlight Nigeria’s ongoing initiatives, including the Decade of Gas Initiative, Gas Expansion Programme, the National Hydrogen Initiative, and other programs aimed at fostering gas-based industrialization and revenue diversification,” the letter stated.

She further emphasized the Ministry’s readiness to participate in discussions, explore partnerships, and collaborate with industry leaders to position Nigeria as a global hub for gas investments.

Event Director of the Gas Investment Forum, Isesele Osaze, commended the Federal Government’s support, noting that the event aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Decade of Gas Initiative and the push for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) adoption.

Speaking on the event’s theme, “Charting New Opportunities: For Investment, Growth, and Industrialization,” Osaze explained that it brings a global perspective to discussions on Nigeria’s gas industry

According to the recently released GECF Global Gas Outlook 2050, natural gas is set to play a crucial role in Africa’s energy security, with Nigeria leading Sub-Saharan Africa’s gas demand growth.

“The region is expected to account for nearly 92% of Africa’s total natural gas demand growth through 2050, underscoring gas’s transformative role in addressing energy and development challenges,” Osaze stated.

“Nigeria alone is projected to add more than 75 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas between 2023 and 2050, driven primarily by increased gas-fired power generation, industrial growth, and the expansion of petrochemical and fertilizer production facilities.”

Osaze highlighted the importance of expanding Nigeria’s gas pipeline network, citing projects like the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipeline and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline as critical to ensuring a reliable gas supply for industrial hubs and power plants across the country.

“This will further strengthen Nigeria’s position as a major supplier of natural gas to global markets,” he said.

He also pointed out that Nigeria is making significant strides in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) development, with the country’s first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project expected to come onstream by late 2026.

“This milestone marks a pivotal step in monetizing Nigeria’s vast offshore gas resources and could pave the way for future LNG projects that will significantly boost the country’s export capabilities,” he added.

Gas Investment Forum 2025 is set to bring together over 1,000 industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and energy stakeholders from across Nigeria and beyond.

“The Forum’s mission is to drive investment across the entire gas value chain—upstream, midstream, and downstream—while accelerating Nigeria’s emergence as a global gas powerhouse,” Osaze noted.

“With major gas infrastructure projects underway and the momentum for cleaner energy solutions growing, the Gas Investment Forum 2025 will serve as a catalyst for new partnerships, investment deals, and policy innovations that will shape the future of Nigeria’s gas sector.”

Emphasizing the forum’s significance, he added, “Gas Investment Forum is West Africa’s premier energy investment conference, bringing together investors, project operators, financiers, technology providers, and government leaders to drive regional growth and industrialization.”