Anambra 2025: Market PG endorses Soludo for 2nd tenure bid, moves to register all traders, flush out criminals

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The President General, PG, Building Materials International Market, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, Chief Jude Nwankwo ( a k a Eze Udo), has endorsed Governor Charles Soludo’s re-election bid come November 8th this year’s gubernatorial election for all his good works in the state.

Chief Nwankwo, who made the endorsement in his office during an interview with Newsmen, reiterated that “Anambra state does not need anybody that would tell us he would do wonders.

We are now seeing the wonders by Governor Soludo’s administration. We need continuity,” he stated.

He also commended the State Homeland Security Law initiative, which he said is the best thing that happened to Anambra State, stating that the law contains a lot of things, and described it as best thing that has happened to the state, security wise.

“According to him, “You can see that all the states in Nigeria are now copying it, the Ezenwanyi, Eze nwoke, oke ite have corrupted our people, people thought that making money is easy with it, they kidnapped, do all sorts of criminalities, bath naked and worship in the river, claiming to make money.

“Anambrarians are industrious species, We are not lazy people who think money is being plucked from the mango or orange trees; we suffer, toil and work hard to make our money, so the governor is doing a lot to make sure insecurity is eliminated in the state.

“Since the passage of the law and its implementation, you can see that everything is moving well, our customers have started coming back and those bad eggs have run away.

We commend the governor for that move and the security men are doing fantastically well.

“We have started our own in our market, nobody comes and starts business in our market without being registered, you present your identity card, ID, tell us your hometown, where you come from, where you live, we profile you before allowing you to come inside the market, our unregistered traders are now being registered.

” These criminals are not ghosts, they live with us, so we want to eliminate them, all the communities are doing theirs, state government has pushed them out of the roads and they are all running into markets, so we are making sure they don’t gain ground in the market,” he further explained.

On speculation making the rounds that Igbo culture and tradition are going into extinction sequel to the new criminal law, he described it as fallasy adding that, ” Igbo culture and tradition is all about the way we speak, dress, our food, not all these criminality or fetish way of life, it is about sanity, truthfulness and purity.

“With the elimination of all these, crime is significantly reduced, we can now move about throughout the state freely, no more kidnapping every now and then, everything is improving and customers now come into the market freely”, he posited.

On Governor Soludo’s three years in office, Chief Nwankwo, who is also the Patron of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA, lauded the governor’s achievements within these three years which he said were like eight years achievements.

He reiterated that the governor has achieved a lot in the areas of health, employment of Doctors, Nurses and free medical care, granted free education and employment of teachers.

Also on trade and commerce, he stated that “We are now enjoying peace in all the markets in the state, the 1 youth 2 skills (Igba boi system), market traders’ sports, the first in the history of the state.”

Chief Nwankwo noted that the security is the best for now, noting that there is massive transformation on roads, likewise in agriculture and exhorted the governor to add more, sustain the tempo and improve on the funding.

“I also want him to come to our aid by constructing the road at the back of our market to Ogidi High Court.

We also need a pedestrian bridge across the expressway because we witness speedy vehicles on that road and opposite our market is bakery market, we need a pedestrian bridge”, he pleaded.

