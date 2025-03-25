Akwa Ibom Community In Adamawa/ Taraba States Floats Education Endowment Fund To Key Into Gov Eno’s ARISE Agenda On Education.

*Requests Governor To Extend Education Incentives To Children In Diaspora.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

Education all over the world, is one potent and veritable tool governments use to touch their citizens lives, both socially and economically, with youth as leaders of tomorrow being the major target, without leaving out the adults of today. This is done because of the fervent belief that educated citizenry brings a progressive people. People who are easy to lead and can’t be enslaved and manipulated.

No wonder governments go all out to formulate different programs or agenda as some call it, to make sure that their subjects benefit enormously from anything that has to do with education. From the federal government level to state and the grassroot level.

From developed climes to the third world countries like Nigeria, education is given a pride of place in budget allocation. Some even go to the extent of supplementing budget or even borrow to fund educational programs. Set up foundations to award scholarship and grants to further education of their brilliant but indigent children.

The importance of giving education to the younger ones is not only the responsibility or preserve priority of government alone. Some parents and guardians who value education go a whole hulk to borrow, or sell their valuable assets to fund educational pursuits of their wards and children. Enlightened communities are not left out in this regard as some float education endowment fund, create avenue where the well to do in the society can award scholarships or grants to those that merit them.

As the true ambassadors of the government and people of Akwa Ibom State, the leadership of Akwa Ibom State community in the two North Eastern states of Adamawa and Taraba established an education endowment fund last year, to key into the ARISE policy of Governor Umo Eno on education and empower the children of the state in diaspora in the two states to assess education at all levels.

That education endowment fund has received acceptability of entire people of Akwa Ibom State there by both young and old. But one of the challenges the scheme is facing is dearth of funds to execute the objectives of the endowment to cover a greater percentage of the beneficiaries according to plan.

The leader of Akwa Ibom State Obong Sunday OkON aka Obong Ndito Akwa Ibom 11, said Akwa Ibom community in Adamawa and Taraba States will be delighted to host Governor Eno on September 25, 2025 during the 38th anniversary of Akwa Ibom State independence, saying that the “first sitting Governor of our beloved state to have visited us was former Obong (Arch) Victor Attah, adding, “we long for another august visit from the incumbent sitting Governor..”

He therefore expressed hope that Governor Eno will break the jinx by honoring the invite that has been sent him to attend the ground breaking ceremony of the building of AKWA IBOM UNITY HALL in Adamawa State on the land Adamawa Emirate council had graciously given to them and also assist them to put part of the (2) Hectres farm land into agricultural use.

Equally, he requested for financial aid from ebullient governor to award scholarship to brilliant but indigent children in diaspora there, to assess education as some of the parents of these children have lost their means of livelihood due to Boko Haram insurgency.

“Our request is that let Pastor Umo Eno spread educational incentives beyond the four walls of geographical boundary of AKWA IBOM State by also paying a visit to Akwa Ibom children in Adamawa and Taraba States to see things for himself and do the needful, adding, “If properly taken care of those children in diaspora can also produce the Joseph Peters, the Edidiongs and the rest of them that Governor Umo Eno splashed Millions of Naira on, in appreciation for their academic excellence.”

Also speaking on the penultimate weekend at the ancestral home of the Ibibio race, Asan Ibibio, during the installation of Obong Pius James OkON as NTISONG IV of Ibibio race and formal inauguration of the executive of the Adamawa/ Taraba branch of Akwa Esop Imaisong Ibibio that the new branch helmsman, Mkpisong Dr. Archibong appealed to Governor Umo Eno, PhD to also extend his milk of human kindness to the Akwa Ibom children in these states by giving financial support to the association to enable them to empower these ones as potential leaders of tomorrow, not minding the fact that they are in diaspora.

He lauded the governor for inheriting the free education policy of his predecessor and even step up the impact of several educational intervention programs on Akwa Ibom children at home which is needless enumerating in view of the space constraints.

He believed Governor Umo Eno will have no hesitation to extend the same love to the Akwa Ibom children in diaspora. He reminded the governor of the fact that the can do Spirit of Akwa Ibom people that’s working for the Akwa Ibom children at home can also work for those in diaspora, pleading “he should not abandon these children simply because they are living outside their state of origin for no fault of theirs.”

Another vehement reason Mkpisong Archibong solicited financial assistance from Governor Umo Eno is to enable the branch develop the (2) Hectres of farm land donated to Akwa Ibom community by Adamawa Emirate council during the 37th Anniversary of Akwa Ibom State and Grand re- union of Akwa Ibom people held at Ribadu Square on 28th September 2024. This was possible because of the cordial relationship between Akwa Ibom people and their host community.

Also, he believed that out of the three human necessities of housing, food and clothing, housing ranks topmost. “Having a roof over our heads is very important. If a people can be provided with a place they can call their own in another man’s land nothing is as good as that. According to Charles Darwin, it will provide them where to sit or live to plan for what to eat and what to wear.” he said.

“If a people who share no bond of relationship with us could be that good and considerate to give us a land for free, I think our governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno noted for high compassion and patriotism for the vulnerable and less privileged, who has built so many compassionate homes for people across Nigeria can help us erect a house for us on that land without much prompting before they revoke our ownership,” he concluded.

As a man with a rich tapestry of culture of gratitude, Dr. Archibong thanked the NTISONG iv for his last visit to them in the two states, saying that as the latest chapter of Akwa Esop Imaisong Ibibio in the country and overseas, we “look forward to NTISONG Imaisong Ibibio iv as a new born baby looks up to its parents for sustanance.”

The event also send off of NTISONG iii, Chief Engr Ekidem and the celebration of 44th anniversary of the socio – cultural association. Among residents of Akwa Ibom in diaspora that came to Uyo for the inauguration included the president of Akwa Ibom cultural association, Akparawa Aniekan Akpan, to mention but one.