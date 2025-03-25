32.7 C
March 25, 2025
Sports

2025 Beach Soccer league: Anambra Warriors move to secure first place position

by Peter Anayo0112

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

With the stage set for the 2025 Nigeria Beach Soccer League, NBSL, Anambra Beach Soccer Warriors team has arrived in Kebbi State to kick-start their campaign in the League.

According to the media Director of the team, Okwudili Awam, they will undergo a lengthy camping period to prepare for the competition, which will kick off on March 31st in Birnin Kebbi .

Recall that the state Beach soccer team last season made an impressive debut, finishing second behind champions Kebbi BSC.

The Media Director assured that this year, the team is determined to go one step further and claim the top spot, adding the management has also recruited a couple of new players to bolster their squad.

While expressing confidence that they have the talent and determination to dethrone the current champions, Awam said,

“The 2025 Nigeria Beach Soccer League promises to be an exciting competition, with several top teams vying for the title.

“The Anambra Beach Soccer Warriors will face stiff competition from reigning champions Kebbi BSC, as well as other strong contenders like Kada BSC and Kebbi United BSC .

“With our sights set on the championship, the Anambra Beach Soccer Warriors are ready to put in the hard work and dedication required to succeed.

“Their lengthy camping period in Kebbi State will provide them with the perfect opportunity to fine-tune their skills and strategies before the competition kicks off.”

 

