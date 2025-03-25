32.7 C
March 25, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

12-year-old twins get Reps Deputy Speaker’s scholarship to university level

by Peter Anayo067

Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has awarded a Scholarship to a set of twins who are orphans at Infant Jesus Orphanage, Calaba, Cross River State, during his visit with his former classmates of 98. Faulty of Law University of Calabar with some lawmakers.

 

