Troops destroy 19 Illegal refineries, arrest 12 oil thieves in Niger Delta

•Recovers 138,000 litres of stolen products

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army said it’s troops from 6 Division with headquarters in Port Harcourt destroyed 19 artisanal refineries and recovered 138,000 litres of stolen products in recent operations carried out in the Niger Delta region.

The Army said the operations conducted from 17 to 23 March 2025 saw the troops, consolidating on the recent operational gains recording more wins in their fight against crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the region.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the troops in collaboration with sister security agencies, during the operations also arrested 12 suspected oil thieves across the Joint Operations Area (JOA).

Danjuma disclosed that several intelligence led operations conducted in Rivers State led to the interception of a tanker laden with 60,000 litres of stolen crude around Apajo – Iwoji – Iwofe road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA). The driver fled and abandoned the truck on sighting the troops, he said.

He noted that further search conducted on the truck, led to the recovery of multiple plate numbers.

The Spokesperson of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army also noted that a similar clearance operations were conducted at the fringes of the Imo River, which resulted in the deactivation of numerous artisanal refineries, 64 drum pots and 15 drum receivers with over 4,500 litres of stolen products recovered.

Continuing, he said “At Kumufari Creek in Degema LGA, troops discovered an abandoned oven, with 40 sacks filled with over 1,200 litres of stolen crude. Additionally, at Okotokolomabia/Okoloma Lounge area in Bonny Island LGA, troops raided a site, where suspected oil thieves fled and abandoned their equipment. At the site, various items were recovered, including a 6 KVA generator, one wielding machine, 5 drilling machines, 2 drilling cups, 38 bolts and nuts amongst several other items.

“Relatedly, troops raided Seven illegal bunkering camps around Joinkrama 4 and Biseni in Ahoada West and Yenagoa LGAs of Rivers and Bayelsa States respectively. During the raid,, illegal refining sites were destroyed with over 25,000 litres of stolen crude and 850 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil recovered respectively. Other items recovered included two wheelbarrows and a wooden boat. This was in addition to over 1,550 litres of stolen crude in cellophane bags on the waterways. Similar seizures were also made at Obiafu in Ogba/ Egbema/ Ndoni LGA.”

He further disclosed that, “In Delta State, around Masogar in Ethiope West LGA, an illegal bunkering open truck, with an inbuilt iron tank with registration number Edo Ekp 83 XB was intercepted along NNPC/Chevron/Seplat pipeline, The truck was loaded with over 20,000 litres of stolen crude, with another truck positioned behind it, waiting to be loaded with stolen products.”

Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma also stated that “In Akwa Ibom State, along the Iko – Okorete Communities road in Eastern Obolo LGA, a Toyota Avalon with Registration Number Lagos LSR 796 FD loaded with over 1,620 litres of stolen products in 54 cellophane bags was intercepted. The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested. All the suspects have been handed over to the appropriate agencies for prosecution, while items and products confiscated were handled in accordance with the existing operational mandate.”

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah has charged the troops to scale up the anti crude oil theft operations in the JOA in order to effectively deny oil thieves and associated criminals freedom of action.

He also called on the good people of the region to continue to provide credible information on the activities of criminal elements in their domain to security agencies.