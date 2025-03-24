Tinubu commits to provision of modern military equipments, prioritizing welfare of personnel, operational effectiveness

Minister of Defence, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to providing modern military equipments , prioritizing welfare of personnel and trainings for operational effectiveness. This statement was made during the Opening Ceremony of the First Batch of Special Operations Force Training and Equipping for the Armed Forces of Nigeria at Camp Kabala in Jaji, Kaduna State.

The Minister emphasized, “This milestone marks a new chapter in our commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s defence capabilities, enhancing our response to evolving security threats, and ensuring that our forces remain among the best-trained and most resilient in the world.”

He outlined the necessity for an elite force that is not only well-equipped but also proficient in advanced tactics, unconventional warfare, intelligence-driven operations, and rapid response missions. He stated, “Our vision is to build a highly skilled, agile, and mission-ready force capable of executing specialized operations in diverse and complex environments.”

This Special Operations Force Training is a strategic initiative aimed at improving operational effectiveness in combating terrorism, insurgency, transnational crime, and other asymmetric threats facing our nation. The Special Operations Force will serve as a critical pillar in securing national sovereignty, protecting citizens, and maintaining peace and stability both within and beyond our borders.

Furthermore, he said that the training program is meticulously designed to develop personnel in special combat tactics, counterterrorism operations, intelligence gathering, and hostage rescue missions. “Trainees will be prepared for high-risk missions in urban and hostile environments, ensuring adaptability to dynamic threats. Given the inter-agency nature of modern security challenges, this training will promote seamless collaboration among personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, and other security agencies,” he explained.

Recognizing that Special Operations require not only technical skills but also mental resilience, he emphasized that the training will rigorously test and refine the physical and psychological endurance of our troops. “Emphasis will be placed on leadership under pressure, fostering duty, discipline, and camaraderie among participants,” he stated.

According to the Minister: “Upon completion of this intensive training program, we anticipate a force capable of conducting high-impact operations with precision, speed, and efficiency. This will enhance our ability to neutralize threats and proactively respond to security challenges. The newly trained Special Operations Force will be deployed to critical areas nationwide, reinforcing our national security architecture,” he said.

Minister Badaru assured that this training is merely the beginning, as trainees will continue to hone their skills and adapt to new threats while upholding the highest military standards.

The inauguration marks the first batch of 800 trainees out of a planned total of 2,400, as part of a long-term strategy to develop world-class special operations capabilities within the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The program will be sustained and expanded to include personnel from all branches of the Armed Forces. The President and Commander-in-Chief, as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, is committed to equipping our Special Operations Forces with modern weapons, surveillance systems, and intelligence tools to enhance operational effectiveness.

Furthermore, the Ministry will continue to collaborate with allied nations and international defence institutions to adopt best practices and improve interoperability in joint operations. Beyond this training, troops will have access to advanced specialized courses in counter-insurgency, cyber warfare, and strategic reconnaissance. To the gallant trainees, Minister Badaru remarked, “This program will be one of the most challenging experiences of your career, but it will also be one of the most rewarding. Your dedication, resilience, and commitment to duty will define the future of Nigeria’s security landscape. I urge you to give your best, push beyond your limits, and embrace the honour of being part of this elite force.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda emphasized the critical role that Special Operations Forces play in modern military strategy, particularly in counterterrorism, asymmetric warfare, and high-risk operations. “Special Operations Forces are the backbone of modern military strategy, playing a critical role in counterterrorism, asymmetric warfare, and high-risk operations that demand precision, resilience, and exceptional tactical expertise,” he stated.

He reiterated that the training program is designed to equip troops with advanced skills necessary to address the complex and evolving security threats facing Nigeria. He highlighted the importance of excellence, discipline, and adaptability in preparing forces to confront these challenges effectively.

He expressed gratitude to the esteemed instructors and training facilitators, acknowledging their dedication to shaping the next generation of elite warriors. “Your guidance will forge them into a formidable force capable of executing missions,” he stated.