Plateau Govt intensifies collaboration with police, others to enhance security, communication

As Ondo CP denies phone theft allegation against officers

DAMISI OJO Akure and Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Plateau State Government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Social Media Analysts, the Police School of Public Relations, and the Institute of Conflict Management and Negotiation Analysts, has organized a three-day workshop on effective security communication.

The workshop, titled “Effective Security Communication: Leveraging Digital Tools for De-escalation of Insecurity in Plateau State,” will run from March 25 to 27, 2025.

The initiative is aimed at addressing security challenges in the state through the strategic use of digital media tools.

Dr.Emmanuel Ojukwu, a retired commissioner of Police and Provost of the Police Public Relations School in Abuja while speaking to newsmen Monday in Jos ahead of the workshop revealed it will serve as the first in a series of similar workshops and stakeholders meetings planned across various states in the country.

“Plateau was chosen due to its reputation as the ‘Home of Peace and Tourism,’ and the goal is to foster peace and promote development throughout the state.”

The workshop according to him will bring together key stakeholders from various sectors. Security personnel, government workers, representatives from the private sector, NGOs, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society groups.

Ojukwu emphasized the need for effective communication, particularly through social media, which has become a powerful tool for communication globally.

He also warned of the dangers posed by fake news and misinformation, which can escalate insecurity and destabilize regions.

Ojukwu stressed that a single piece of false news could have catastrophic consequences, as evidenced by previous incidents in Plateau, such as the spread of false information about Ebola cures and fake reports of bus accidents, which led to panic and fatalities.

The retired CP further acknowledged the potential of social media as a positive force for change, emphasizing that it can be used to spread peace and stability when managed responsibly.

However, he called for a change in how Nigerians perceive and use digital platforms, urging participants to adopt a more responsible approach to social media communication to ensure the nation’s progress.

He reaffirmed that the workshop was a step toward promoting peace and stability not only in Plateau State but also across other parts of Nigeria, fostering a more informed and peaceful society through responsible digital communication.

However, The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi has denied the report that some police officers in Odogun community Idoani, Ose Local Government were allegedly involved in the theft of phone sets.

He urged the public to disregard the allegations.

The Commissioner who spoke to reporters in Akure,the state capital revealed the controversy involving one Jide Falade, a man claiming to be a retired Navy Captain.

Falade has allegedly been terrorizing the local community for years, and despite all peace initiatives, there had been repeated confrontations.

To this end, the CP said police have already arrested Falade, with 10 criminal charges.

The viral video, which purportedly shows police officers involved in theft has escalated public outcry.

However, the Commissioner dismissed the allegations, saying no formal complaints had been filed with the police regarding stolen property.

He called for an end to sensational headlines, urging the media to focus on facts and the pursuit of peace by reporting accurately.

The CP said” what I will say is that if you read in between the lines, you will see that some of the persons will likely be a sympathiser to his cause, chased away our men before our arrival , and as a result, took advantage of the situation to achieve some mischievous goals, and nothing more than that.

“For now, until a report is brought to us here, we are enjoining members of the public to disregard whatever lies that is being circulated.

“The Nigeria Police is a disciplined organisation, and I cannot imagine an inspector descending so low to that extent of stealing cheap phones for whatever reason.

“Some bad elements just want to be mischievous, the police have no interest in whatever chieftaincy matter, conflict that is ongoing in Community .

One of the meetings we had, I advised him, that instead of you saying you want to remove the paramount ruler of that place in an unorthodox manner, the governor is there, the judiciary is there, the House of Assembly is there.

“Why not take your matter to them, instead of mobilizing youths to take laws into their hands, to achieve your goals?. So, that is the explanation I can give on this matter, this video that has gone viral.”

“Until a report is filed, we are advising the public to disregard the video and maintain trust in the police’s investigation,” the Commissioner stressed

He reiterated the discipline and integrity of the police force.