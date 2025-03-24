Ondo farmers get court endorsement to farm in Oluwa Forest Reserve

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

The High Court of Ondo State, sitting in Ondo town, on Monday upheld the rights of farmers to cultivate their allocated lands in the Oluwa Forest Reserve.

This is an order against the eviction attempts by the Ondo State Government and Sao Agro-Allied Services Ltd.

The case HOR/14/2023, was brought forth by Abayomi Rotimi Isinleye & Others. against the Ondo State Government & Others.

The court granted an interlocutory injunction that restrains any forceful eviction of farmers or further destruction of farmlands within the forest reserve

This is particularly in areas such as Temidire Adeleye, Itamerin, Ikawo, Ijoba, Ayeleso, Isero, and their sub-camps.

The ruling stressed the critical importance of preserving vital economic trees, including cocoa, kola nut, and palm trees, which are essential to the farmers’ livelihoods.

A lower Customary Court had earlier in its judgement ordered the farmers’ eviction.

The High Court’s action, presided over by Justice Aderemi Adegoroye, reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the farmers’ rights amidst a backdrop of conflicting legal directives.

The ruling supercedes an earlier interim order obtained by the Ondo State Agricultural Economic Commission (OSAEC), which had sought to evict the farmers from the expansive 10,000-hectare reserve.

The High Court’s decision highlights the ongoing struggle for farmers’ rights in the face of bureaucratic challenges.

Tope Temokun served as counsel to the claimants/applicants, while Abdul-Kabir O. Ajana, SAN, represented the Ondo State Government and SAO AGRO-ALLIED SERVICES LTD, who are defendants/respondents.

The matter has been adjourned to May 26 2025 for further proceedings

Excited farmers and their advocates celebrated the victory of getting justice on their challenges.