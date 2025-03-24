Ohanaeze Ndigbo meets South East Senators, seeks collaboration

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Senator John Azuta Mbata (m),with a cross-section of NEC members and some Senators.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, recently held a consultative meeting with the South East caucus of the Senate.

The strategic meeting held in Abuja is aimed at ensuring collaboration between both groups to promote and protect the interests of the South East region.

In his address, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, John Azuta Mbata said the visit to the Senators was part of their stakeholder engagement programme.

Mbata said the Ohanaeze leadership wants to familiarise with the legislators for reaffirmation of their common interests and shared goals for the wellbeing of Ndigbo and the nation at large.

He said, “there is the need for a symbiotic relationship and engagement aimed at working with you to promote and protect the interest of Ndigbo.”

While commending the strong voices of the Senators in the National Assembly, the President General assured them of Ohanaeze’s collaborative support and engagement on topical issues.

In his response, leader of the South East caucus of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, expressed gratitude to the Ohanaeze delegation.

He assured the President General that the caucus had resolved to support Ohanaeze, while stressing that both groups are on the mission of service to the Igbo nation.

He added that the caucus will always speak with one voice on matters that are relevant to the well-being of the Igbo nation.

While supporting Senator Abaribe’s submissions, the Deputy Chief Whip and Senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi expressed the confidence of the caucus in their leader.

He urged Ohanaeze to always champion the cause of the Igbo nation all over the world while emphasising the need for Ndigbo to queue behind Ohanaeze as its mouthpiece.

Some of the lawmakers present at the meeting were: Senator Victor Umeh representing Anambra Central; Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi– Imo East senatorial district; Senator Ken Eze – Ebonyi Central; Senator Patrick Ndubueze – Imo North; Senator Osita Ngwu – Enugu West; Senator Austin Akobundu – Abia Central and Senator Kelvin Chukwu – Enugu East.

Ohanaeze NEC members in attendance were: Deputy President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prince Okey Nwadinobi; Mr. Emeka Sibeudu, Secretary General; Dr. Ngozi Olejeme, Vice President General –Delta; Dr. Peter Mbam, Vice President General –Ebonyi; Chief John Duru Vice, President General– Imo; Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, National Publicity Secretary; Mr. Charles Nkata, National Financial Secretary; Mazi Bismark Orji, Assistant National Publicity Secretary and Mrs. Nene Jane Nwangele, Assistant National Financial Secretary.

