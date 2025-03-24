Kogi jailbreak: Security agencies recapture 5 escapees, on trail of 7 others as FG issues matching orders

Cyril Mbah Abuja

The Federal Government confirmed on Monday that five of more than twelve prison inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State, during a jailbreak early Monday morning have been recaptured.

Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Spokesperson, DCC Abubakar Umar, disclosed in a statement that the jailbreak occurred suddenly in the early morning on Monday 24, March 2025 when inmates in a section of the facility manipulated padlocks and sneaked away before security personnel on duty noticed.

As a result of the incident, the Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, quickly mobilised sister security agencies and in an operation coordinated by the Kogi State Government to restore order and initiate swift manhunt for the fleeing prisoners, many of who were convicted hardened criminals, the manhunt yielded positive results.

According to the statement: “As of this moment, five of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining inmates and bring them to justice,” Umar said.

He assured that the Acting Controller General has ordered thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the jailbreak and made moves to overhaul the centre

“Additionally, a security audit is being conducted across all correctional facilities nationwide to prevent future occurrences.

“The Service urges members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may assist in the recapture of those still at large. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

“The Service assures Nigerians that the safety of custodial centres remains a top priority, and measures are being reinforced to strengthen security across all facilities. The NCoS remains committed to ensuring that correctional facilities fulfil their mandate of safe custody, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates,” the statement concluded.