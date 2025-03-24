INEC receives petition to recall senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

March 24, 2025
by Peter Anayo0117

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

 

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Monday received a petition to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the 10th Senate.

The petition was submitted by the constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District to recall Natasha having signed the petition which claimed to have met the requirements as stipulated by the Constitution 1990 as amended.

 

Our correspondent who monitored the development at the Maitama headquarter of INEC report that the petition was submitted with over 250,000 signatures out of 480,000 registered voters.

 

The Constitution however required above 50% registered voters’ recall signatures before it could be recognised and acceptable

 

Senator Natasha is currently on suspension for six months for breaching Senate Rules and has proceeded to Court to challenge the Senate decision which was yet to be determined.

 

She also alleged sexual harassment by the Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio.

 

Daily Champion gathered that the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has highjacked the recall which is being pursued through proxies disguised as constituents in order to contest for the Senate if the exercise succeeds.

 

