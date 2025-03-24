Hersurred by Leadway celebrates 1yr of empowering women, hosts women leaders for action-driven dialogue

– Seeks acceleration in broadening women’s empowerment, inclusion

Leadway Group, one of Nigeria’s leading non-banking financial services providers, has reaffirmed its commitment to honouring and empowering women by celebrating the first anniversary of its women’s community; Hersurred.

Since the launch of this women-focused initiative in 2024, Hersurred has been dedicated to equipping women with the essential information, tools, and networks needed to thrive. The anniversary theme, “Here for Her,” celebrates the achievements of every woman and provides an opportunity for women to connect, access mentorship, gather information, and take the necessary steps to accelerate efforts toward closing existing gaps in women’s empowerment.

Building on the inaugural event’s success, which featured a keynote speaker from the Leadway Group, the 2025 edition emphasises the organisation’s strong commitment to women’s empowerment and inclusion. The event featured distinguished women from various sectors, including government, finance, oil and gas, and insurance, who shared their expertise and experiences in diversity, equity, inclusion, and women’s empowerment. The feature aligns with Hersurred’s aim to comprehensively strengthen advocacy for women and outline strategic action plans to amplify female voices.

This year’s discussion was divided into two parts. The first was a fireside chat focused on solidifying the gains of women’s advocacy through policy formulation. It featured Tejumola Abisoye, a renowned development expert, and Yemisi Rotimi, the Chief Finance Officer of Leadway Group, who anchored the discussion.

The second session featured a roundtable discussion with leading women leaders to speak on the theme, “Beyond the Manifesto: Turning Advocacy into Action”. The speakers include Mrs. Kunbi Adeoti, Leadway’s Chief People Experience Officer; Engr. Chichi Emenike, the Managing Director and Gas Asset Manager of Neconde Energy; ⁠Oluwatosin Olaseinde, the Founder/ CEO of Money Africa; with Rahinatu Omolamai, Team Lead, Relationship Management, High Networth Individuals, Leadway Pensure, moderating the session.

Speaking at the event, Kunbi Adeoti, Chief People Experience Officer, Leadway Group, stated, “At Leadway Group, we are dedicated to cultivating a dynamic and inclusive community where diversity is valued, and everyone has the opportunity to flourish. Our mission is to nurture a culture of belonging, empowerment, and growth, enabling individuals to reach their full potential.”

She added, “Through Hersurred, we aspire to reach women from various industries and walks of life, sharing their inspiring journeys, the challenges they have overcome, and the triumphs that have defined their paths. Our goal is to spark meaningful dialogue and empower women to succeed. This year’s edition will emphasise the importance of building communities of shared interest, collaborating for opportunities, networking, and celebrating achievements.”

Yemisi Rotimi, Chief Finance Officer of Leadway Assurance, also shared her thoughts on the initiative: “Empowering women is about creating an environment where they have equal access to opportunities, leadership roles, and platforms to make a meaningful impact. Hersurred is a movement that ensures women are seen, heard, and equipped with the resources to shatter glass ceilings, thrive, and shape the future they envision. We are proud to champion this initiative and are fully committed to elevating it to even greater heights.”

Hersurred is an initiative by the Leadway Group to empower women in Nigeria through mentorship, networking, collaboration and educational opportunities. This initiative aims to nurture a community that allows women to develop, learn, and excel personally and professionally.