Group urges C’ttee on review of 1999 Constitution to go back to 2014 Confab Report of State creation

*Says Niger is biggest State in Nigeria in terms of land mass.

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The relentless clamour for the creation of more states as federation units of the Nigerian federation has received a new boost as the proponents of Edu State canvassing the creation of the new state from Niger State in North-Central Geo-political Zone has said the clamour is largely based on viability, population and homogenity.

The group made the call while submitting a memorandum to the Clerk House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) Mr Wali Baba on Monday at the National Assembly.

Leader of the group Alhaji (Engr) Yabagi Yusuf Sani a former Presidential Candidate of Action Democratic Party ADP and other members of the delegation said that the call for creation of Edu State is primarily based on economic endowments, huge population and homogenity of the areas of the proposed state.

They said that the clamour for Edu State designed to be carved out of the present Niger State is supported by the eight local government areas of the proposed state including a serving senator and three members of the House of Representatives, other political office holders and many other key stakeholders

According to the group,the new document submitted to the House is a wake up call to members of the House panel to go back on the recommendation of the 2014 Confab Report on State Creation in Nigeria.

The politician had argued that the previous memoranda submitted to the House Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution on the proposed state creation were not well researched on by the proponents.

He said that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited NNPC Ltd is currently carrying out survey on exploration of oil in the Bida Basin, in agriculture, the National Agriculture Research Centre is located in this area and there is huge rice production and there is also an In-land Port in the area covered by the proposed state.

The group further said that the huge population of the proposed state which is about 3 million inhabitants is a huge advantage to the economy of the proposed state adding that Niger State is the largest state in Nigeria in terms of land mass.

The new state is to be carved out of eight local government areas in Niger State namely Bida, Kachia, Bako,Mokwa, Lavun, Lapai, Agale and Edati local council areas of Niger State.

Some other members of the delegation include Mohamed Ndalani Mohamed SAN, Dr.Aisha Remo (Princess of Bida), Mr Isa Mohammed an Assistant Director of News NTA,Alhaji Kassim Yawa of Nigeria Traditional Council among others.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2