Democracy Has Failed In Africa, Says Obasanjo

.Democratic governance on track in Nigeria, says Speaker Abbas

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday said that democracy has failed in Africa, arguing that it is not delivering dividends to the continent.

Obasanjo spoke in Abuja on during the 60th birthday colloquium of a former Governor of Imo State and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Emeka Ihedioha.

“If you are talking about democracy failing in Africa, democracy in Africa has failed. And why has it failed? Because in context and content, it is not Africa. It does not have any aspect of our culture, our way of life, what we stand for, what we believe,” the former president told the gathering.

“Are we talking of democracy or are we talking of Western liberal democracy? When we talk of democracy, we should remember that in Africa, before the colonial rule and the colonial power, we had a form of government, which attended to the needs of our people.

“And whatever you call it, to me, it is democracy. Because what is democracy about? The American president Abraham Lincoln defined it as a government of the people, by the people, for the people.”

Obasanjo said, “Democracy is meant to be a system of government that delivers and delivers to all the people, not just a section of the people, not just a few. But what do we have today? I believe since we’ve gone past the Greek democracy which brought everybody to the square and everybody has a say in the decision making which affected everybody, democracy has now become representative democracy and representative democracy has not taken care of everybody.”

According to him, before the advent of colonial rule, Africa had its governance system which he argued served the people better.

He, however, faulted the current system in the continent which the former president says has empowered leaders to “grab everything illegally and corruptly” and ask the people to “go to court”.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt.Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed optimism about the country’s progress in democratic governance.

Acknowledging significant challenges however, Abbas also emphasized that Nigeria is making steady progress.

The speaker spoke at the 60th birthday colloquium of former Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, noting that the country’s democratic system has come to stay.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Speaker Abbas who made his remarks at the colloquium titled: “Is democracy failing in Africa” delivered by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah said that the basic features of democratic practice, one of what is periodic elections are present in Nigeria.

He said: “Today, as we celebrate Hon. Ihedioha’s birthday, one question that may be agitating his mind which this colloquium must unravel with distinct answers, is “Is democracy failing in Africa, nay, in Nigeria?”

“This question calls for deep introspection especially from the political class and those who have had the privilege of leading their constituencies and, or, their countries under the banner of democracy. However, I would rather that we ask “How is democracy growing in Africa?” For me, it depends on what we make of democracy in Africa. Only by understanding that, and deeply reflecting on it, can we be in a position to say if democracy has added value to development and growth in the continent, or not.

“For me and the 10th House of Representatives, democracy has come to stay in Africa and indeed Nigeria. It is a process which over the past two decades has crystalized into acceptable model of leadership and it is being consolidated in our nation. Nigeria is making steady progress despite varying challenges characteristics of a developing nation.

“One of the basic features of democracy is the periodic conduct of elections to choose leaders. This is the essence of democracy.”

Speaker Abbas also stated that though democracy guarantees the right for divergent views, it has immensely benefited the people of Nigeria especially through various legislatives engagements of the 10th House.

“Democracy guarantees the right of the people to hold divergent views, form and belong to associations of their will and conduct their affairs with respect to the rights of others. Therefore, looking at it from this perspective, there is no doubt that democracy has added value to life on the continent and in Nigeria. It has guaranteed structural and systemic changes and sustainable growth. It has been responsible for the development of our societies and promoted good neighbourliness and proper order of society. It has given us the platform in the Legislature to make laws for the good government of the country.

“Today in the 10th House of Representatives, we developed a Legislative Agenda that captured the development agenda of the present administration to address issues that affect the people. In less than two years in office, we have received and considered over two thousand Bills, out of which over one hundred bills have been passed into Law. We received and considered over one thousand motions, received close to five hundred petitions out of which over three hundred were considered and appropriate legislative actions taken. Some of the Key legislations included the Minimum Wage Amendment Bill which more than doubled the national minimum wage, Students Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act 2024 which has provided Nigerian families and children access to non interest loans to ensure that no child is left behind in education in Nigeria. The Judicial Office holders (Salaries and Allowances) Bill 2024 which has become an Act aimed at ensuring fair compensation for judicial officers to protect judicial independence and promote efficiency in that arm of government. The Cybercrimes (Pohibition, prevention Etc) Act 2024 which strengthens measure to combat the rising cases of and threat of cybercrimes to ensure a safer digital space for individuals and businesses in Nigeria. These are just a few out of numerous legislations in addition to our oversight activities and representation through regular engagements with our constituents. However, it is not yet Eldorado.

“There is no doubting the fact that democracy, highlighted by regular elections, has not been exactly what we expect, but, it will be unhelpful to measure the progress of democracy simply by looking at how regular elections are conducted. We should also interrogate the process of the conduct of these elections, the substance of governance and the upholding of the rule of law. In essence, the acceptance, application and upholding all the basic tenets of democracy – power to the people, right to participate, rule of law, independent judiciary, protection of individual rights and freedoms, protection of minority rights, free and fair elections, accountability and transparency, respect for the separation of powers, civic participation and engagement, independent media and freedom of expression, respect for the outcome of election – define the democratic culture.

“This reminds us that democracy is a learning trip. And, we are yet to arrive at destination point”, Speaker Abbas said.

Paying tributes to the celebrant, the Speaker described Ihedioha as an astute lawmaker who has shown capacity in leadership.

“For 12 years, the Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha served the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a lawmaker from the hallowed chambers of the House of Representatives. He served first as a member, then, as chief Whip, and later, as Deputy Speaker of the House. This is not forgetting that he also served, briefly, as the Speaker during his period. Looking at his political trajectory, there is no doubt that Hon. Ihedioha, is a well-rounded lawmaker, an astute politician, a great voice for the oppressed, and one who seeks to do good for the people. I am, therefore, grateful to the Almighty God for blessing him with youthful looks and good health even at 60. This colloquium in his honour is indeed meritorious and deserving”, he said.