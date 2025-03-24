March 24, 2025
Trending now

Ohanaeze Ndigbo meets South East Senators, seeks collaboration

Anambra community celebrates ‘Igu Aro’ festival, monarch assures of bountiful harvest, community…

Group urges C’ttee on review of 1999 Constitution to go back to…

Attacks on Oil Facilities: I don’t have link with any militant group…

INEC receives petition to recall senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Hersurred by Leadway celebrates 1yr of empowering women, hosts women leaders for…

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE: Celebrating many giant strides @30.

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 24, 2025

NAPTIP rescues 7 suspected Iraq- bound  human traffic victims at popular  Abuja…

SON to deal with manufacturers, importers sabotaging her efforts

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Attacks on Oil Facilities: I don’t have link with any militant group – Fubara

by Peter Anayo0100

 

  • Warns Against Fake Social Media Posts

 

 

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has said that he does not have a link with any militant group alleged to be responsible for recent attacks on Oil and gas facilities in Rivers State.

 

Fubara, who was reacting to alleged viral videos of more explosions of oil and gas facilities in the state, warned bloggers and other social media handlers hired to link him or his supporters to such incidents, to stop as it  is only demarkerting the state, which is not good for the state economy and interest.

 

The embattled Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi however called for investigation of such misleading informations by the security agencies.

 

The statement reads, “Our attention has, once again, been drawn to a flurry of malicious, fake and imaginary videos of purported explosions on oil and gas facilities in Rivers State.

 

“Virtually all the fake videos have been linked to alleged militant groups in the State, with the creators of such content trying very hard to connect them to supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

 

Already, the communities where these incidents are alleged to have occurred have reacted, dismissing any claims of explosions on oil and gas facilities in their domains, and reassuring that all critical government assets within their areas are safe, secured and efficiently functioning.

 

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has no link to any militant group, does not contemplate any such association, and has no reason to encourage any criminal group or elements, anywhere in the State or Niger Delta, to undertake any action inimical to the peace of the people or safety and security of oil and gas facilities, and by extension, the economy of the country.

 

“The Governor had repeatedly made it clear at every public event that the peace of the State is paramount to him, and that he would pay any price to secure and sustain peace in the State, as it is only in an atmosphere of peace and security that governance and development can thrive.

 

“Governor Fubara vehemently warns purveyors of violence and economic sabotage to steer clear of the State, and avoid any attempt to use his name or capitalise on the present political crisis to foment trouble in the State.”

 

“It is also important to warn bloggers and social media hirelings to stop their campaign to create an atmosphere of tension, chaos and anarchy in the State, as their fake reports and posts in the last couple of days have triggered enough wrong decisions that would not help the State move forward.

 

“Security agencies should take note of these fake videos designed to misinform the people, and further paint the State in bad light, and take every necessary steps to contain them, and bring those behind them to book,” he said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Gov. Zulum disburses N1bn grant to SME’s in Biu, Hawul

Peter Anayo

Sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s problems require focused policies –Udo, 2023 ADP VP candidate

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Why we met with only Lagos Gov on tax reform bills- Oyedele

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO