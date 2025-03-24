Anambra community celebrates ‘Igu Aro’ festival, monarch assures of bountiful harvest, community dev.

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Igwe Chibuike Okafor, (Ezeaganama 111), of Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, has assured of bountiful harvest, development in all spheres of the economy and progress for the people in the area.

Giving the assurance the monarch said that after consultation with the gods he was assured also that peace that eluded the community has been restored and employment opportunities created for the teeming unemployed youths who roam the streets.

“What I am doing today is to mark the annual Igbo ‘Igu Aro,’ (Igbo Calendar), as it was done by our ancestors as it is one of the age-long cultural heritage of our people.

“With this ‘Igu Aro’ ceremony, there will be plenty to eat, rapid infrastructural development in Awkuzu, peace which eluded Awkuzu for years has been restored.

“This ‘Igu Aro’ has been there for ages and it signifies new things to come, abundant food to eat, love, work to do, employment for the youths, and most importantly peace, peace has been restored and one can now see one as his brother’s keeper.

“Those who object to these good things coming are enemies of progress and will never enjoy good things in their homes except they repent and turn a new leaf.,” Igwe Ezeaganama insisted

Contributing, a one-time chairman of Oyi Local Government Area, Hon. Dr. Tony Jiendu, disclosed that, “No other person has the power to perform the ‘Igu Aro’ except Igwe Ezeaganama 111. It is divine call that he takes over the ancient throne and pilot the traditional affairs of the community.

“It is only Igwe that does it, Igwe has to give offor, (blessings) to his subjects for new things to come their way this year.

“With the ‘Igu Aro’ peace which eluded the people has been restored but for those who don’t want peace, it is for them. This ‘Igu Aro’ symbolizes the coming of new things in Awkuzu, progress, employment, among others .

“Those who object to these new things will not see good things. We are saying that good things will come into Awkuzu including abundant farm produce, there will be plenty of food to eat,” he further disclosed.

In their various contributions, Chief Eugene Oramulu, ( Eze Odinwee, Onosolueze Awkuzu) and Chief Jude Nnakwo, (Eze Udene Awkuzu), described this year’s ‘Igu Aro’ as the best in the past decade adding that it was a roll call of who is who in Awkuzu.

“Igwe Ezeaganama is the replica of what was obtainable in those days, real spiritual traditional ruler that is the ancestor we see that gets messages from the spirits and relates such to us.

“His own is not by government appointment or election, it is spiritual and inherited in their family. It is not a government-appointed traditional ruler that doesn’t know that once you are on this throne, you must live a clean life,” they disclosed..

Among those who graced the occasion included, Ozo Okikadibia of Abba community, who stormed the arena with a dwarf that wore face mask, local security operatives and other dignitaries too numerous to mention.

