March 23, 2025
Trending now

Empowering Women for Sustainable Development.

NLNG to improve Operational Efficiency of domestic LPG supply in Nigeria

Kalu urges Nigerian Universities to close gap between Academia and real-world challenge…

Wike hails Tinubu’s Education Agenda, receives Honorary Doctorate from UNICAL

Chief Imam tasks Muslim faithful’s on prayers for Nigeria socioeconomic progress, prosperity,…

Osun LG Crisis: NULGE Faction calls for immediate resumption of workers

Development: HATOMSA to partner Southeast Dev. Commission

Thugs attack operatives of Ocha Brigade in Onitsha, destroy operational vehicle

Adeleke imposes 24 hours curfew on Ifon, Ilobu, Erin-Osun

Nigeria Olympic C’ttee hails Coventry as she wins IOC presidency

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Wike hails Tinubu’s Education Agenda, receives Honorary Doctorate from UNICAL

by Peter Anayo0126

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

 

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike has said the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has provided the needed financial relief for students and ensured that no willing mind is denied access to quality education due to financial constraints.

 

The Minister, stated this at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), after he was conferred with the university’s Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law, during its 50th anniversary and 37th convocation ceremony.

 

In particular, Wike hailed the unwavering commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,  to the advancement of higher education in the country, saying “The Renewed Hope Agenda has injected new life into our university system through landmark Interventions that are transforming the landscape of tertiary education.”

According to a statement made available to  Daily Champion, other interventions of the President in the higher education sector include the Students Start-up Innovation and Entrepreneurship Grant, which he said has empowered young minds to translate knowledge into impactful enterprises, and the removal of universities from the Integrated Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

 

The FCT Minister noted that the removal of universities from the IPPIS has restored financial autonomy to the institutions and enabled them to function with greater efficiency.

 

“Furthermore,  the kind approval for the domiciliation of TETFund Research Funds within the respective institutions has equally strengthened the capacity for groundbreaking research and innovation.

 

“These bold and forward-thinking policies are undoubtedly positioning Nigeria’s university system to meet the demands of the 21st century,” he said.

 

Expressing his appreciation to the UNICAL authorities for finding him worthy of the Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law,  the FCT Minister said, the honour was a charge to him to remain steadfast in his contributions to national development, upholding ideals of excellence and service as an inspiration to the next generation.

 

Wike said; “As I proudly accept this honorary doctorate, I do so with renewed vigor to contribute even more meaningful to the advancement of education,  good governance and national development.

 

“I am deeply humbled and honoured by this recognition.  The University of Calabar has written my name in its golden records,  and I embrace this moment with great responsibility.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigeria to set up first Entrepreneurship Varsity in Africa

NewChampion

Include private institutions in students’ loan, NANS charges FG…….Laments increase in tuition fee

Bisiriyu Olaoye

NGO sensitises female students on sexual abstinence, sound education

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO