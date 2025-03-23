Wike hails Tinubu’s Education Agenda, receives Honorary Doctorate from UNICAL

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike has said the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has provided the needed financial relief for students and ensured that no willing mind is denied access to quality education due to financial constraints.

The Minister, stated this at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), after he was conferred with the university’s Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law, during its 50th anniversary and 37th convocation ceremony.

In particular, Wike hailed the unwavering commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the advancement of higher education in the country, saying “The Renewed Hope Agenda has injected new life into our university system through landmark Interventions that are transforming the landscape of tertiary education.”

According to a statement made available to Daily Champion, other interventions of the President in the higher education sector include the Students Start-up Innovation and Entrepreneurship Grant, which he said has empowered young minds to translate knowledge into impactful enterprises, and the removal of universities from the Integrated Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The FCT Minister noted that the removal of universities from the IPPIS has restored financial autonomy to the institutions and enabled them to function with greater efficiency.

“Furthermore, the kind approval for the domiciliation of TETFund Research Funds within the respective institutions has equally strengthened the capacity for groundbreaking research and innovation.

“These bold and forward-thinking policies are undoubtedly positioning Nigeria’s university system to meet the demands of the 21st century,” he said.

Expressing his appreciation to the UNICAL authorities for finding him worthy of the Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law, the FCT Minister said, the honour was a charge to him to remain steadfast in his contributions to national development, upholding ideals of excellence and service as an inspiration to the next generation.

Wike said; “As I proudly accept this honorary doctorate, I do so with renewed vigor to contribute even more meaningful to the advancement of education, good governance and national development.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured by this recognition. The University of Calabar has written my name in its golden records, and I embrace this moment with great responsibility.”

