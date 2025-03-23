Tinubu, Abbas, Southern Govs, others commiserate   Katsina Gov, Radda, over mother’s death

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu condoles with the Katsina State governor, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda, on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.

The 93-year-old matriarch died in the late hours of Saturday.

President Tinubu describes the deceased nonagenarian as a selfless woman who had nurtured generations of leaders who excelled in different endeavours.

The President says Hajiya Safara’u has left behind a legacy of integrity and community service that has permeated far and near.

President Tinubu beseeched Almighty Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus and comfort her family during this time of grief.

However, The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has condoled the governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari.

Speaker Abbas, in a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described the late Hajiya Safara’u as a committed mother whose life was dedicated to the service of humanity.

The Speaker expressed sadness that Hajiya Safara’u left at a time her wise counsel and wisdom were needed, noting that her death leaves a void in the lives of those who knew her closely.

He said she lived a life worthy of emulation, adding that her legacy of dedication, community service, and the good upbringing she gave her children are a source of solace to her family and beyond.

“Hajiya Safara’u Barebari was not just a mother to Governor Dikko Radda and his siblings, she also played the same role in the lives of many. Her selflessness, service to humanity, and wisdom will remain with us for eternity. She was a unique woman, whom one could easily refer to as one in a million.

“Indeed, nothing can be more depressing than losing one’s mother. My thoughts and prayers are with Governor Radda and his entire extended family at this moment of grief,” the Speaker said.

He sent his heartfelt condolences to Governor Dikko Radda, the entire Radda family, the people, and government of Katsina State over the loss.

Speaker Abbas prayed to Allah (SWT) to have mercy on the soul of Hajiya Safara’u and make Jannatul Firdaus her final abode.

Also, The Southern Governors Forum (SGF) has extended its condolences to the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Dikko Radda, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Barebari.

The forum’s condolence was conveyed in a statement signed by its chairman, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, and released to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

The forum described the loss of Hajiya Barebari as heartbreaking.

Gov. Abiodun noted that the late Hajiya Barebari was a devoted mother who dedicated herself to raising and nurturing her children, including Governor Radda.

He emphasised that her fulfilled life, particularly her service to her community and the people of Katsina, was a source of consolation.

He highlighted the significance of her passing during the holy month of Ramadan, a period in which she was deeply engaged in prayers, supplications, and acts of charity.

“The death of one’s mother, no matter her age, is always painful. May Allah grant her Aljanat Firdaus,” Abiodun said.

He added that her love, kindness, devotion, and wise counsel were irreplaceable.

“No doubt, His Excellency, Gov. Radda, had looked forward to continuing to enjoy his mother’s love and companionship after the Ramadan fast.

“However, Almighty Allah has called her home at this time,” he said.

The forum also expressed its sympathy to Radda, the government and people of Katsina State.

It acknowledged that Hajiya Barebari was a pillar of support, a mother to all, and a woman of great faith and dignity whose kindness and wisdom will be deeply missed.

“We commiserate with Gov. Radda, his siblings, the Village Head of Radda, Alhaji Kabir Radda, Hajiya Hauwa Radda, and other members of the family on this irreparable loss,” Abiodun added.